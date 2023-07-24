Haryana Diary: Change of dress colour worries security guards at PGIMS

Rohtak: The change of uniform colour for security guards at the PGIMS here has perturbed them. The guards are of the view that many visitors would not take them seriously if their ‘khaki’ colour uniform was replaced. “Khaki represents the police which are known for strictness and taking stern action. Majority of visitors consider all guards donning ‘khaki’ uniform as cops and remain in discipline. They will start arguing with us after the change of our dress colour,” said a security guard. Notably, the PGIMS authorities recently decided to change dress colour following the state authorities’ direction that guards’ uniform should not resemble the police.

Mayor letters fail to elicit response from civic body

Ambala: When officials of the Ambala Municipal Corporation don’t act on letters sent by the Mayor, one can gauge the situation faced by the general public. Recently, Mayor Shakti Rani Sharma had sent a reminder to the commissioner for the circulation of the minutes reports of the proceedings of June 8 meeting. Though, a letter was sent earlier on June 30 too, asking the authorities to circulate the minutes report and fix responsibility of officials for failing to do so but no action was taken in this regard.

Row over Raja Mihir Bhoj reignites debate on history

Kaithal: In Kaithal district, Gurjar and Rajput communities are staking claim to ninth-century ruler Mihir Bhoj. The controversy has reignited the debate on history, identity and community in Haryana. A statue of Raja Mihir Bhoj was unveiled in Kaithal last week. A controversy arose over a plaque of the statue that mentioned Raja Mihir belonged to the Gurjar community. This was not liked by Rajput leaders who protested near the statue. After the incident, some Rajput leaders and office-bearers in the ruling BJP resigned from their posts. The community members also announced not to allow BJP leaders in their villages. Rajput leaders said it was a conspiracy.

Officials fail to gather crowds for function

Nuh: The CM was in the district and the authorities had planned to celebrate their reported crackdown on the Pachgaon mine where a DSP was killed by miners last year. Though all arrangements were in place, officials could not gather enough crowd for the CM’s function. Local villagers refused to attend the function claiming that the crackdown threw them out of work. Even local party unit could not gather people at a short notice.

Eyeing elections, CM meets party leaders in Karnal

Karnal: With parliamentary elections approaching, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar had a one-to-one interaction with the party leaders of all the nine Assembly segments in Karnal Lok Sabha segment at his residence in Chandigarh three days ago. Most leaders highlighted issues related to the general public and their pending demand. As per sources, the CM asked leaders to reach out to the public and highlight works done by the state and the Union governments.

Avoid blame game in hour of crisis, says Khattar

Rohtak: During a recent media interaction at Rohtak, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has said, “Playing the blame game even this hour of crisis is nothing but proof of being uneducated.” Taking a dig at those saying that if Haryana needs water then it can be taken now, the CM said it was not right to give such statements. “No one demands water during monsoons. Water is needed for the remaining nine months of the year. Jokes are good to crack when someone does not have any constitutional post. Once you have the charge of an important post, you should behave responsibly and sensibly,” remarked the CM.

Dumping garbage a bone of contention at Sewah village

Panipat: Disposing of garbage at new dumping yard of the Municipal Corporation (MC) in Sewah village has become a bone of contention among the district administration and villagers. The residents of Sewah village are opposing the MC employees for dumping garbage at the site. JJP leader Devender Kadyan, a close relative of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala and a resident of Sewah village, has also come out in support of villagers. Due to residents’ opposition, the MC employees have stopped dumping garbage at the village. Deputy Commissioner Virender Kumar Dahiya visited Geeta Colony recently and directed civic body officials to get an FIR lodged against the people opposing dumping of garbage. Challenging the DC, Kadyan and villagers said not a single MC vehicle would be allowed to dump garbage at village.

