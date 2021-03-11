Haryana Diary: Cong revamp fails to curb 'factionalism'

The recent change in the leadership of the Haryana Congress seems to have failed to curb the factionalism in the party. Disunity in the party surfaced again during the 31st death anniversary of former PM Rajiv Gandhi, when two different functions were held in the city. While the function held at Agrasen Bhavan in Old Faridabad was organised those backing former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, another function was held at Rajiv Chowk by the supporters of Kumari Selja, the former HPCC Chief. Sources revealed that while the new HPCC Chief was formally invited at the function organised by Selja’s supporters, the latter attended the function held by Hooda camp. It is also claimed that Selja’s supporters didn’t get any invitation from the other camp. Absence of the sitting MLA of the party in the district from both the functions is seen as a neutral stance, though he has been considered close to the Hooda camp.

IAS officers take pot-shots at each other

After registering cases against each other, IAS officers Sanjiv Verma and Ashok Khemka seem to be aiming at each other on Twitter again. On May 21, Khemka tweeted that the Centre’s ban on wheat imports would result in a loss for farmers and questioned whether giving bonuses to farmers on wheat sales would be a correct decision. A day after, Verma, without referring to any particular individual, tweeted that some people are becoming seasoned economists without having knowledge of conditions on the ground. Earlier too, both had tweeted while quoting poet Ramdhari Singh Dinkar’s from his book ‘Rashmirathi’.

Former MLA set to rejoin Congress

Former Congress MLA from Indri Rakesh Kamboj, who had contested last assembly election as an independent candidate, wants to rejoin Congress as he held a meeting of his supporters in Indri on Sunday. He talked with his supporters who also gave consent to support him. Kamboj was once a close-aide of former Chief Minister Bhajan Lal and also of Kuldeep Bhisnoi. He switched to HJC when Kuldeep Bishnoi formed it. he later joined Congress, but when ticket was denied, he contested the Assembly election from Indri as an independent candidate. Kamboj with his supporters will join Congress under the leadership of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

CM impresses with Japanese skills

Out to steal the show at a recent agreement signing with Maruti Suzuki, CM Manohar Lal khattar addressed the company officials in Japanese, taking everyone by surprise. Khattar, who had taken a course in Japanese in 2021, highlighted the importance of company in Haryana and wished that the forty-year long relationship will last forever. The Japanese officials were left amazed and he received an ovation. Khattar said that he not only was fascinated by the language but also the country which he visited years ago. “The best way to reach their hearts is respect their language speak it,” he said.

Agriculture Minister lands in soup

Agriculture Minister Jai Prakash Dalal landed in a soup when during a function in the Chaudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agriculture University urged the cattle breeders to speak up the shortcomings and laxity in the Animal Husbandry Department, especially the veterinary hospitals located in the villages. A number of farmers started talking about problems they have been facing in these hospitals and other issues. After some farmers had raised their points and many others were vying for the microphone, the minister abruptly got up for his speech, ending the interaction session midway.

Ahead of Kejriwal’s rally, hoardings vandalised

While the AAP workers have been working to make the upcoming rally of Arvind Kejriwal a success in Kurukshetra, a video of AAP’s hoardings being vandalised by some youths has gone viral. Kejriwal is scheduled to hold a rally on May 29. While some AAP activists blamed the opposition parties for engaging some youths to vandalise the hoardings. A senior member of the party said, “Within a few hours of installing the hoardings, we got a call that they were vandalised. There is a sense of confusion as such tactics are not expected from any political party because they also install hoardings for their events. Anyone can be behind this.”