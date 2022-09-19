Haryana Diary: Demolition drive by police a pointer to inaction of other depts?

Faridabad: The demolition drive launched by the police against the properties of criminals may be unique endeavour and stern warning to the mafia involved in the construction of properties with the money earned through crime. However, it also seems that inaction by various departments concerned forced the police to initiate such a drive, according to the sources in the district administration. “Why the departments such as the Municipal Corporation and the HSVP, on whose land demolitions were carried out by the Police Department, have failed to remove these is a question,” said a police official on condition of anonymity.

Social Justice Min suffers another setback

Mahendragarh: Social Justice and Empowerment Minister Om Prakash Yadav has suffered another setback when Anjana Agarwal, the coucillor he supported, lost the elections for the post of vice-president of the Narnaul Municipal Council (MC). It is for the second time in three months that the minister has faced this embarrassing situation. In June, Independent candidate Kamlesh Saini defeated the minister’s supporter and BJP candidate Sangeeta Yadav in the elections for the post of the chairperson of the MC.

Congress leader hails Vij as ‘Deen Bandhu’

Ambala: Home and Health Minister Anil Vij is often referred to as ‘Gabbar’ due to his prompt action and style of working. However, a local Congress leader didn’t find the title suitable for the minister and asked the public to refer to him as ‘Deen Bandhu’ during his Janata Darbar here. Congress leader Onkarnath said he was a dedicated Congress worker and had opposed Vij on several occasions, but he respected the minister as he helped the poor. “He should be called ‘Deen Bandhu’ and not ‘Gabbar’,” Onkarnath said.

Hisar gets DC hailing from R’sthan, 4th in row

Hisar: In a unique coincidence, Hisar has got the fourth deputy commissioner in a row who belongs to Rajasthan. In the latest bureaucratic reshuffle, Uttam Singh has been appointed the deputy commissioner, replacing Dr Priyanka Soni, who is also a native of Rajasthan. Before her, Ashok Kumar Meena and Nikhil Gajraj were the deputy commissioners. They too belonged to Rajasthan. This coincidence has become a point of discussion among the administrative circles. Since Hisar shares border with Rajasthan, residents have much in common with people in Rajasthan, especially in the blocks of Balsamand and Siwani.