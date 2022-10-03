Haryana Diary: Deputy CM Dushyant Chautala appointed grievance redress committee chairman to woo Jats?

Rohtak: Political meanings are being derived from the appointment of Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala as the chairman of the District Public Relations and Grievance Redress Committee, Rohtak. Political analysts are observing the development as an effort to woo the Jats in the stronghold of Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Hooda. Notably, the Congress had clinched three of the four Assembly seats of Rohtak district in the 2019 polls. It happened some months after BJP candidate Arvind Sharma was elected MP from Rohtak.

Industrialists unhappy with implementation of GRAP

Faridabad: The imposition of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) in the NCR has made industrialists unhappy. They claim that their grievances are not being redressed. “Despite the fact that the local MLA is an industrialist himself, our demand of round-the-clock power supply remains unfulfilled,” a leading entrepreneur said, adding that the issue of pollution had also become a tool for victimising the industry.

Uklana BJP workers allege bias towards JJP workers

Hisar: The BJP workers in Uklana (Reserved) Assembly segment have expressed their resentment to Sirsa BJP MP Sunita Duggal about the alleged negligence of party workers in the Uklana segment. The party workers said the BJP-JJP alliance was in power in the state, but the BJP workers in Uklana were left in the lurch as the balance of power was in favour of the JJP. The local MLA of the JJP is cabinet minister and now, a JJP leader has been appointed the chairman of the Haryana Khadi Village Industries Board.

BJP stalwarts preferred for Dasehra celebrations

Gurugram: Out to celebrate Dasehra with fervour after three years, the local Ram Leela committees are fighting it out to get popular politicians for “Ravan dahan”. The committees are competing with each other to get a “better stature” politician to do the honours. A majority of the committees are making a beeline for central ministers and BJP stalwarts to be the chief guest at the Dasehra celebrations rather than the local MLAs.

Roses for punctual employees, alert sounded for latecomers

Ambala: To deal with employees who come late to the office, the District Education Officer (DEO) has found a unique way to teach those employees a lesson. Instead of reprimanding such employees, DEO Sudhir Kalra appreciated the employees, who were present in the office on time, with roses, while an alert was sounded for the latecomers. The officer said the tendency of some employees arriving late might make other employees think why they were coming to the office on time.

