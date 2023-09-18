Haryana Diary: G-20 meeting, Chandrayaan-3 success main poll planks

Faridabad: The holding of the G-20 summit and the success of Chandrayaan-3 mission last month seem to have become part of the publicity campaign of the ruling party ahead of the Assembly and parliamentary elections. While the speakers are lauding the role of the Modi government in the success in both events, these are likely to emerge as the major poll planks for the elections, said certain political analysts. These achievements were being highlighted prominently even at functions and programmes held at educational institutions and at administrative levels.

Former Speaker keen on regaining political ground

Karnal: Kuldeep Sharma, a former Speaker of the Haryana Assembly, wants his son to inherit the political ground of his father, Pandit Chiranji Lal Sharma, a four-time MP from Karnal. He is keen on fielding his son, Chanakya Pandit, from here in the forthcoming elections. Chanakya has been touring the segment with the expectation of getting the party nomination for the Lok Sabha seat and has already covered 400. Chanakya is also in the race to become the district president of the Congress.

MP clean chit to Monu Manesar raises eyebrows

Jhajjar: Rohtak MP Arvind Sharma giving a clean chit to cow vigilante Monu Manesar has become the talk of the town. Political analysts interpret his statement as an effort to muster the support of cow vigilantes ahead of the Lok Sabha elections. Interacting with the media here recently, Sharma unhesitatingly said that Monu 'was a good boy and innocent'. “Whatever work Monu Manesar has done so far, he has done it for Hindutva, Sanatan dharma and gau mata. He is not guilty and I stand with him,” the MP said.

Minister’s disappearing act

Hisar: After a group of ASHA workers reached the venue to raise their demands, the Urban Local Bodies Minister, Kamal Gupta, hurriedly concluded his Jan Samvaad programme in Bhatla village and left the venue. The minister had gone to Bhatla to listen to the grievances of residents. When ASHA workers reached the venue, the minister was addressing the gathering. When the workers tried to raise their demands, including a hike in their salaries, the minister refused to listen to them and wound up the programme in a hurry and left.

