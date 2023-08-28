Haryana Diary: Gurugram ticket in high demand

Rewari: With the General Elections approaching, politics for seeking the BJP ticket from Gurugram have heated up. Now, Haryana Tourism Corporation Chairman Dr Arvind Yadav has expressed his desire to contest the elections. On being asked if MP Rao Inderjit will be the BJP candidate or former MP Sudha Yadav, Arvind replied, “Why cannot I be the candidate? I am senior to both leaders. Besides, a few others might be ticket aspirants, but the final call would be taken by the party’s parliamentary board.” Notably, Arvind Yadav is considered to be in the anti-Rao camp.

Residents use sarcasm to convey grievance

Hisar: Peeved at the poor civic facilities, residents of Sainian Mohalla in Hisar displayed a banner along a damaged street in their locality, sarcastically thanking Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamal Gupta, who is a BJP MLA, for transforming Hisar into Indore, the cleanest city in the country. Gupta has vowed to make Hisar the number one city in terms of civic facilities. The residents said they had been facing inconvenience for several days due to broken roads and leaking sewer lines.

‘Review flood prevention plan of Uttar Pradesh’

Karnal: During the Haryana Assembly session, Gharaunda MLA Harvinder Kalyan suggested the formation of a state-level committee to prepare an effective plan to prevent floods along the Yamuna. The river banks must be strengthened. After the release of 3.6 lakh cusecs of water, thousands of acres were submerged, he said. He also suggested the reviewing of the flood prevention plan of UP along with suggestions from experts from the IIT-Roorkee.

BKU finds its own identity

Kurukshetra: On the lines of political parties and a few farmer unions, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) has decided to establish a unique identity for its faction by opting for a colour that its leaders and activists will wear during protests and meetings. At a meeting recently held in Kurukshetra, BKU chief Gurnam Singh Charuni called upon leaders and activists to wear saffron-colour turbans and scarves during protests and other events. He also told them to strengthen the union’s base at the village level and install the union’s flag atop their houses.

Power bills a political issue

Panipat: Electricity bills will become a huge issue in the upcoming elections as all political parties have started criticising the ruling party for hefty bills. AAP has started ‘Bijli Andolan’ to lure voters in the district. The district AAP president visited colonies, villages and compared their electricity bills with the electricity policies of the AAP government in Punjab and Delhi. People said earlier they used to pay lesser for electricitybut after the installation of smart meters, the bill amount had doubled.

Ravinder Saini, Deepender Deswal, Parveen Arora, Nitish Sharma, Mukesh Tandon

