 Haryana Diary: Hooda chit-chats with voters : The Tribune India

  Haryana
  Haryana Diary: Hooda chit-chats with voters

Haryana Diary: Hooda chit-chats with voters

Haryana Diary: Hooda chit-chats with voters


Rohtak: As the Lok Sabha and state Assembly elections draw near, political leaders can be seen cosying up to the electorate. For instance, former Haryana Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda can be seen holding small chit-chat sessions with residents of Rohtak these days. Hooda, who is accompanied by local MLA Bharat Bhushan Batra during the Rohtak leg, exchanges pleasantries with shopkeepers, visits homes of his supporters and sits with groups of residents at eating joints, making their presence felt in the city.

Selja takes a dig at own party leaders

Hisar: Taking a dig at her detractors in the party, Congress leader and former Union Minister Kumari Selja said she would definitely invite party leaders from the state during her proposed statewide yatra. “Though they have not been inviting me in their programmes, I will invite them to join the yatra,” she said while discussing her plans for the yatra across 90 Assembly segments in the state. The Haryana Congress is ridden by groupism as former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda and HPCC president Uday Bhan had been holding rallies across all districts in the state. Selja herself will begin her statewide yatra after the ongoing elections in five states because she holds the charge of Chhattisgarh.

BKU chief assesses political atmosphere

Kurukshetra: Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh has begun assessing the political atmosphere and ground situation in the state for the upcoming elections. Gurnam, who fought and lost during the 2019 Assembly election, has strong support in the farming community. Farmer leaders and activists associated with him feel that he should have given a clear message whether he would contest the upcoming polls at a recent rally. Instead, he said he would enter into an alliance before taking a call on polls.

‘Tussle’ over funds meant for green corridor

Faridabad: An internal tussle has reportedly been ongoing within the department of the HSVP over NHAI funds for the development of the green corridor alongside the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway passing through the city. It is claimed that part of Rs 5 crore meant for the plantation of trees (to compensate for the 5,000 trees axed) has not been used in the project and, instead, has been diverted elsewhere. Objections and questions have been raised over this, resulting in the demand for a probe in the matter by certain officials of the department, say sources.

Politicians shy away from opening mela

Yamunanagar: Like every year, this time also, no political leader came to inaugurate the Kapal Mochan mela. This five-day mela was inaugurated by Ambala Division Commissioner Renu S Phulia on November 23. It is believed that any leader who inaugurates the mela cannot become an MLA or MP again. Sources said some local leaders of the ruling party were approached by the administration for the inauguration, but they turned down the request. Lakhs of pilgrims, mainly from Punjab and Haryana, visit to take a dip in the three holy sarovars every year on Kartik Purnima, in the belief that they would thus attain moksha.

BJP leaders refuse to operate from Gurukamal

Gurugram: Though the BJP has built a state-of-the-art office Gurukamal in Gurugram, a majority of leaders of the area refuse to operate from there, despite repeated orders. With elections round the corner, houses and offices of these BJP leaders are abuzz with activity. This is leading to parking and traffic woes. A recent visit by the Chief Minister to a BJP leader's office in Sector 17 brought the sector to a standstill. Residents have appealed to the BJP to ask their party leaders to carry out official business from Gurukamal.

For the sake of cricket

Panipat: A senior municipal corporation officer’s love for cricket has become a matter of discussion here. Sources said the officer was so fond of the sport that he took special leave to watch the World Cup matches. He played cricket daily and made special arrangements to do so at his residence during the World Cup. Some other officers of the MC also played cricket with him at his residence almost daily.

