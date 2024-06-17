Haryana Diary: Inner attack, sabotage charges get louder

Faridabad: The discussions and debates over the losses and wins of candidates in the Lok Sabha polls are not over yet. Differences and wide cracks in opinions have started surfacing even among leaders who appeared united and friendly during the election campaign. Though avoiding a direct attack on each other, some leaders or aspirants for the Assembly polls have become active and started blaming infighting and internal politics of sabotage for the defeat of the party nominees in certain Assembly segments. Some political analysts believe that this modus operandi is a part of the strategy to push their claim for the ticket in the Assembly poll.

Lost LS elections, but hope still alive

Rohtak: BJP candidate Arvind Sharma lost the recently held Lok Sabha elections in Rohtak, but his courage and hope haven’t diminished. Soon after Manohar Lal Khattar became the Union Urban Development Minister, Sharma issued a statement, saying that with the elevation of Khattar as the Union Minister, the path of Metro’s expansion from Bahadurgarh to Rohtak via Sampla has become easier. Interestingly, this is the same Metro line on which Sharma had been harping for the last five years but the extension work could not be initiated.

Karnal residents receive double dose of delight

Karnal: Residents of Karnal have received a double dose of delight for it has once again been honoured with the tag of “CM’s City”, while Member of Parliament and former CM, Manohar Lal Khattar, has been given the charge of the Union Ministry for Housing, Urban Local Bodies and Power. His constituents in the Lok Sabha seat are hopeful that Khattar’s appointment will help in bringing a slew of new projects to Karnal. They are anticipating that these political developments will bring their dreams closer to reality.

Khattar’s ‘raj-yog’ continues

Rohtak: Former Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar getting the Cabinet rank in the Modi-led NDA government was on the expected lines. His old association with the Prime Minister is often described as the main reason behind Khattar being appointed as the CM of Haryana for two consecutive terms. He often made headlines for his inept tackling of issues and had to be removed from the coveted post just before the Lok Sabha elections, apparently due to the anti-incumbency factor. However, not only has he won the Karnal Lok Sabha election, but he has also been made a Cabinet minister in the Union Government. Political observers attribute his phenomenal rise to ‘raj-yog’ and good fortune more than anything else.

Politics of ‘me & mine’ harms party: Selja

Ambala: Expressing dissatisfaction with how the party is functioning, Congress leader and Sirsa MP Kumari Selja has again raised questions over ticket allocation for the Lok Sabha elections. Besides taking a dig at the party’s state in-charge, Deepak Babaria, for not giving timely suggestions to the party high command, she also launched an indirect attack on former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, saying the politics of “me and mine” harmed the party. “If it continues, it would mean a betrayal of the public,” she said. The Sirsa MP believes that if tickets had been distributed on merit, the Congress would have won all 10 Lok Sabha seats.

Contributed by Ravinder Saini, Parveen Arora, Sunit Dhawan, Nitish Sharma and Bijendra Ahlawat

