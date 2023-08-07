 Haryana Diary: INSO president's complaint over degree : The Tribune India

Haryana Diary: INSO president's complaint over degree

Rohtak: The presence of the Indian National Students’ Organisation (INSO) national president, Pradeep Deswal, as a complainant at a District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee meeting has become the talk of the town. At the meeting — chaired by senior JJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on Saturday — Deswal complained that the Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) authorities were withholding his PhD degree. “When one of the main leaders of the ruling party is harassed, how can you claim that there is good governance in the state!” said a political observer. Notably, Deswal had unsuccessfully contested the 2019 Lok Sabha polls on a JJP ticket.

Rajya Sabha MP falters on question

Hisar: Rajya Sabha MP DP Vats, who raised the issue of Pakistan’s role in the Nuh violence, faltered when he was asked at a press conference whether there was any laxity on part of the local police and state government. Seeing Vats unable to deal with the question, Haryana Energy Minister Ranjit Singh, also present at the press conference, chipped in and replied that the Haryana DGP and the state government had already given a statement on the issue.

CM’s security remark uncalled for

Rohtak: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar has been drawing flak for his remark that the police could not provide security to all residents in the state. Opposition leaders have castigated the Chief Minister for making such a statement in the wake of the violence in Nuh. The Opposition has also questioned why, with over 25,000 vacancies in the Haryana Police, no recruitments were being made. Even the leaders of the ruling party feel that the Chief Minister’s statement was uncalled for. “What is the use of having such a huge team of media advisors if they cannot advise their boss on his public remarks?” asked a political observer.

Event ends up in slogan-raising contest

Ambala: The foundation stone-laying event for the redevelopment of Ambala City railway station, which was among the stations where gathered people were addressed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi through videoconferencing, ended up in a slogan-raising competition between the workers of the BJP and the Haryana Jan Chetna (HJC) party. Ambala City BJP MLA Aseem Goel and Rajya Sabha MP and HJC chief Venod Sharma’s son Kartikeya Sharma attended the event. After seeing the name of the Rajya Sabha MP on the inauguration board, while the name of the local MLA was missing, HJC workers were quick to share pictures of the board on social media.

Activists seek action as per ‘UP model’

Karnal: The recent violence in Nuh, following the Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra in which six persons were killed and several others injured, has brewed resentment among activists of the VHP, Bajrang Dal, RSS, and even BJP’s workers. On August 2, during a protest march in the city, one section burnt the effigy of the Chief Minister and demanded strict action, in line with the “UP model”, against those involved in the attack on the processionists.

