Haryana Diary: JJP’s flag decree for party workers

Rewari: Gearing up for the upcoming Lok Sabha polls, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala on his visit to Rewari advised JJP workers to put up party flags at their residences. He also pulled up the workers for not putting up the party flags at their houses. "The flags not only haunt leaders of opposition parties but also create an impression in favour of the party, which helps in gaining power. This is an era of publicity so every worker will have to propagate the party's policies and work done in the past over four years. The impression will get created on its own in favour of the JJP if we do so," said Dushyant.

Bridge project a subject of mockery

Faridabad: The bridge project over the Yamuna near Manjhawali village in the district has become a subject of mockery for some of opposition leaders. While the work on the project, claimed to be the pet project of the local MP, is still on, a political leader belonging to the opposition party remarked that the bridge project had failed to get completed even after 10 years despite there being a triple-engine government (BJP government in Haryana, UP and the Centre). The bridge, if it gets completed from the Faridabad side in the near future, will remain unused or non-operational, as no work has been taken on the UP side so far, to provide connectivity, it is claimed.

Plans of Congress leaders may go awry

Ambala: Senior leader and former minister Nirmal Singh and Chitra Sarwara's decision of resigning from AAP and rejoining the Congress, on January 5, has not only come as a major setback for AAP but may also disturb the plans of some local Congress leaders. Nirmal Singh, a loyalist of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda's camp had accused Kumari Selja of betraying and had quit the Congress after Chitra was denied the ticket in the last Assembly elections. Some local leaders belonging to Selja group were making all efforts to strengthen their base for the Assembly elections, but the return of Nirmal and Chitra may disturb their plans.

Multiple ticket aspirants

Gurugram: With the Assembly elections due next year, the Gurugram and Badshahpur state Assembly seats are up for garbs. With speculations of the BJP not repeating previous candidates, over 15 aspirants are now fighting it out for the tickets. The aspirants are not only queuing up to meet the CM everytime he comes but are also making regular trips to Chandigarh. The maximum number of aspirants are from Badshahpur who have even requested a special meeting with the party state leadership for an 'amicable solution'.

Contributed by: Bijender Ahlawat, Nitish Sharma, Ravinder Saini , Sumedha Sharma

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Dushyant Chautala #Lok Sabha #Rewari