Haryana Diary: Letter to CM goes viral on social media

A letter addressed to CM Saini, reportedly written by two office-bearers of the BJP in Bahadurgarh, went viral on social media. File photo



Jhajjar: A letter addressed to CM Saini, reportedly written by two office-bearers of the BJP in Bahadurgarh, went viral on social media. The letter was actually a report about the Lok Sabha poll in Bahadurgarh. Several issues, including the change of mandal president a few months before the Lok Sabha poll, non-cooperative attitude of some office-bearers and a lack of coordination during the campaign, were flagged in it. Interestingly, the BJP leaders declared the letter ‘fake’ when it invited flak from various quarters.

Exit polls leave Congress leaders disappointed

Yamunanagar: The predictions of exit polls have left the Congress leaders and workers disappointed. They were expecting victory in at least five Lok Sabha seats out of the 10 in Haryana. But most exit polls have predicted that the Congress is expected to register a win only on two or three seats across the state. Sharing his anguish over the predictions with his well-wishers, a Congress leader, who is in the race to getting a party ticket from a constituency in Yamunanagar district in the coming Assembly elections, said if the prediction comes true it would impact the Assembly elections too, casting a shadow on their future.

AAP leaders attack BJP

Kurukshetra: Leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday, in a coordinated attack, accused the BJP of making attempts to weaken the AAP by sending Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal back to jail. The AAP leaders, including state senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda and spokesman Sumit Hindustani in videos released on social media platforms claimed that Kejriwal had been trapped in a fake case since there was no evidence to incriminate him. The Haryana leaders of the AAP said the BJP hatched a political conspiracy to end AAP, but it would not succeed.

Show-cause notices talk of town

Panipat: Show-cause notices, which were issued to six party workers by the BJP’s district unit for alleged anti-party activities during the Lok Sabha election, have become the talk of the town in Panipat. A BJP worker resigned from the party’s membership on Saturday. He said the reason behind tendering in his resignation was that he did not want those who had personal grudges against him in the party to get a chance to force him out. However, the district president said that instead of going to the media, the worker should have discussed his issues on the party’s platform. To that, the party worker said that the notices were leaked from the party’s offices and the issue warranted investigation.

Exit polls lead to debates and doubts

Faridabad: The exit poll data being flashed across TV networks and websites have kindled a fresh debate among people over the final result which is set to be revealed in the next 48 hours. While many people, especially those affiliated to some political parties or those with a keen interest in politics, do not agree with the predictions of the number of seats in favour of the INDIA and the NDA alliances, others claim that the prediction might come true keeping in mind the past accurate records of such surveys. “I have received more than a hundred calls in the last 12 hours regarding queries and doubts over the authenticity of the exit polls revealed last evening,” said a political activist. He said the majority of the people were still in favour of waiting till the counting of votes is done on June 4.  

'Sacrifice for nation': Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days

'Sacrifice for nation': Arvind Kejriwal back in Tihar after 21 days

In judicial custody till June 5 | Says framed for taking on ...

In judicial custody till June 5 | Says framed for taking on ...

31/32, SKM wins Sikkim in style; BJP retains Arunachal

31/32, SKM wins Sikkim in style; BJP retains Arunachal Pradesh

Rahul Gandhi junks exit polls as 'Modi fantasy', predicts 295 for Opposition

Rahul Gandhi junks exit polls as ‘Modi fantasy’, predicts 295 for Opposition

Deliberate bid to justify rigging: Other INDIA bloc parties

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu

Meeting on June 5 to decide future course after outcome of e...

Count postal ballots first: INDIA bloc leaders to poll commission

Count postal ballots first: INDIA bloc leaders to poll commission


Voting remains peaceful in district

Voting remains peaceful in district

Amid blistering heat, residents vote at 2,134 polling stations

Scorching sun fails to dampen first-time voters’ enthusiasm

Day after AAP worker killed, Lakhowal village boycotts poll

Hoping for better facilities visually impaired exercise right to franchise

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

Officials blame heat, summer vacation for slight dip in polling

After hectic campaigning, Tandon spends time with family, Tewari resumes workout routine

Day after, Anandpur Sahib candidates relax

61.01% turnout in three Mohali constituencies

Showroom gutted in fire at Mohali

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Amid water shortage, Atishi writes to UP, Haryana CMs

Delhi BJP chief, workers detained for protesting CM’s visit to Rajghat

Kejriwal’s surrender: AAP loves his dedication; it’s just drama, says BJP

Delhi records 42.8°C

Delhi could become barren desert: High Court

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Sheetal Angural makes a U-turn, withdraws his resignation as Jalandhar West MLA

Jalandhar: Electoral fate of 26 candidates sealed

Red carpet welcome for visitors at model polling stations

Two months on, they brave the elements in line of duty

Poor turnout hints at voter disillusionment towards parties

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Ludhiana District registers 60.12 per cent voter turnout

Post-poll scrutiny of Form 17A held in Ludhiana

10 FIRs filed for poll code violations

Major fire breaks out in hardware store in Ludhiana

Collision between goods trains at New Sirhind railway station hits rail services

Power engineers object to poll duty

Power engineers object to poll duty

Poll over, farmers head to Shambhu