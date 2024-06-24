Haryana Diary: List of ticket aspirants gets longer in Ambala City

Ambala: The list of aspirants seeking the Congress ticket for the Ambala City Assembly constituency is getting longer after the party performed well in the recently concluded Lok Sabha elections. The aspirants have started holding meetings with their supporters, showing their strength and preparing the ground to stake their claim for the ticket. Elected members of the municipal corporation, former MLAs, youth Congress leaders and leaders holding various posts in the party belonging to the Hooda and Selja camps have started lobbying to secure the party ticket.

Kiran’s Congress supporters in a tight spot

Mahendragarh: Tosham MLA Kiran Choudhry and her daughter Shruti Choudhry recently joined the BJP after quitting the Congress. However, this development seems to have put some of their supporters — who would never miss the opportunity to target the BJP — in an uncomfortable situation. They would also make tall claims regarding the formation of the Congress government in the state. After the mother-daughter switched sides, they are now finding themselves in a tight spot when supporters put this question to them: Who will form the state government now?

Speculation on more Cong leaders leaving party put to rest

Panipat: After Kiran Choudhry joined the BJP, speculations were rife about three more Congress leaders joining the party. However, these were put to rest after former Speaker Kuldeep Sharma attended the Congress workers’ meeting in Sonepat on Friday and Samalkha MLA Dharam Singh Chhoker’s brother attended a meeting in Panipat. Stating that they had been tortured by the Enforcement Directorate, Chhoker’s brother said that he would continue to be a part of the Congress party. This came as a relief to senior party leaders, especially former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, as both leaders are considered to be his close aides.

Chacha-bhatija tussle lands INLD worker in trouble

Hisar: The political tussle between INLD leader Abhay Chautala and his nephew JJP leader Dushyant Chautala landed an INLD worker in a soup after Dushyant recently visited him to have tea at his residence in Rakhigarhi in Hisar. Apparently, the visit has infuriated Abhay, who arrived in Hisar on Sunday. Pointing at this party worker, who was standing just behind him on the stage, Abhay said villagers were not even allowing the JJP leaders to enter the village, and “this man invited Dushyant to his home for tea”. “There is no need for such people in the party. Go to Dushyant and never come back to us,” Abhay said.

