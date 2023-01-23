Haryana Diary: Live streaming exposes calibre of Faridabad MC officials

Faridabad: The live streaming of the meeting of the core planning committee of the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Authority (FMDA) on social media seems to have a multipronged effect. While it has come handy for the socially aware residents, who want to know the progress of various development projects, it has also come as an embarrassment to officials, who are not efficient in their work and get pulled up by the CEO in the meeting for delay or sluggishness. With several meetings streamed live and watched by a large number of residents, the FMDA authorities are reportedly struggling to produce results, say sources in the district administration, who claim that live streaming has also exposed the calibre of some of the officials hired by the FMDA.

Rahul’s yatra boosts ‘padyatra’ culture

Rohtak: The success of Rahul’s ‘Bharat Jodo Yatra’ has given a boost to the culture of political padyatra (foot march) in Haryana. INLD leader Abhay Chautala has planned a ‘padyatra’ in February, while Independent MLA Balraj Kundu has also announced taking out a ‘padyatra’ from Nangal Choudhary to Chandigarh from January 26 to raise public issues. “Padyatra is an effective medium not only to connect with common man but also to know public grievances directly. It also works in extending political mileage to the leader concerned if it becomes successful,” comments a political observer.

Farmers bonding over sugarcane price

Yamunanagar: Farmers are sitting on a dharna outside Saraswati Sugar Mills here, demanding a hike in the state advisory price of sugarcane to Rs 450 per quintal from the existing Rs 362 per quintal. The farmers are upset as the state government is turning a deaf ear to their demand for a price hike of sugarcane. However, they are looking happy as the farmers belonging to different farmer unions, including the BKU (Charuni), BKU (Tikait) and Bhartiya Kisan Sangh have come on a single platform showing their unity for the demand. A farmer leader said it was a good signal that all farmers were uniting, forgetting petty politics.

Politician’s meddling ‘hits’ development work

Panipat: The ruling party councillors’ meeting with BJP district president Dr Archana Gupta went viral on social media. However, the district president called the councillors’ meeting for discussing the planning of the MC polls scheduled at the end of this year. But, the councillors raised the issue of a political leader’s interference in the municipal corporation. The councillors alleged that due to the leader’s interference the development works in their wards halted. They said the people would not support them in these conditions and also demanded raising the issue with the party high command and the government.

Contributed by Bijendra Ahlawat, Ravinder Saini, Shiv Kumar Sharma & Mukesh Tandon