Haryana Diary: Making beeline for VIP passes

Kurukshetra: With the starting of the International Gita Mahotsav, people associated with political parties and social and religious organisations have started making a beeline at the office of the Kurukshetra Development Board to get VIP passes and even for the setting up of stalls at the Brahma Sarovar. A senior KDB official said, “We are getting hundreds of requests for setting up of stalls and VIP passes and people are reaching out with references of politicians and heads of organisations.” Except a couple of days when there is a movement from the Centre, there is no requirement for such passes, but here every person wants a VIP pass and it becomes difficult to satisfy them.

Leader’s kin in difficult situation

Faridabad: The upcoming election for the post of sarpanch in one of the villages in the district has come as an embarrassment for family members or close supporters of a senior ruling party leader holding an important portfolio in the state government, in view of the rejection of the candidature of a kin on technical grounds. With four candidates left in the fray, it has now been reported that some of the residents have allegedly launched a drive to opt for the NOTA option in view of the kin of the leader left out of the election. This development has led to concern among supporters of other candidates in the field, claim sources, who add that the post of sarpanch has been reserved for the woman candidate of the General category after five years.

Candidates keep fingers crossed

Karnal: Candidates, who contested the zila parishad and panchayat samiti elections held on November 9, are busy speculating the results which will be announced on November 27. Some of the candidates, who are aspirants for the post of chairperson, can be seen holding meetings with candidates who may win to fulfil their ambitions of becoming the chairperson. Some candidates went to the hill stations to relax.

Property ID, NDC political issues

Panipat: Property ID and no dues certificate (NDC) have become political issues here. The ruling party councillors raised the issues before the MC authorities several times. Now, the Congress senior leader Virender Singh ‘Bulle Shah’ has given a call to organise a big protest outside the MC office for two hours on Monday. Shah alleged that people were forced to move from one table to another for their work, but to no avail. A video of a ruling party councillor also went viral on social media in which he was seen interacting with an MC official loudly over a file of property ID and was blaming the MC officials for their lethargic attitude. Notably, the property data of around 70,000 properties of the city mismatched in the survey conducted by a private company Yashi, which was recently uploaded on the NDC portal of the Urban Local Bodies (ULBs) Department.

