Haryana Diary: Minister rebuffs social worker

Hisar: The row over social worker Yograj Sharma being allegedly rebuffed by Health Minister and local BJP MLA Kamal Gupta refuses to die down. A video of Gupta went viral on social media, wherein he refused to accept a bouquet from Sharma and issued him a warning. The Health Minister was unapologetic when asked about the incident. “Why should I accept a bouquet from a man who is always critical of my work?” he said, adding that Sharma also criticised the Town Park redevelopment work. “I wanted to turn it into one of the most beautiful parks in the state!” said Gupta.

Khattar’s comment becomes centre of gossip

Sonepat: Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar was seen in a cheerful mood while addressing party workers in the Panipat rural constituency. Khattar observed some people who were standing and asked them to sit in the gallery. With Minister of State Mahipal Dhanda also on the stage, sitting on a chair, Khattar made a comment on the kursi; the former Chief Minister said people sometimes have to leave the chair, and they are left standing, while whoever got the chair was sitting on it. Upon hearing this, Dhanda vacated his chair and joined those standing. The incident caused much merriment and gossip among those present.

No permanent friends or foes in politics

Rohtak: It is rightly said that there are no permanent friends or foes in politics. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and CPM, which used to lambast the Congress till recently, are now part of the INDIA bloc. The three parties recently organised a joint workers’ meeting at Rohtak, during which their leaders shared the stage and pledged to back each other in the Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, the BJP and JJP have parted ways, but their political rivals say they are still working for common interests and their separation is only a tactic to mislead voters. While such is the shape of things in the political landscape in the run-up to the General Election, what happens in the Assembly poll remains to be seen.

Opposition trolls Jindal for joining BJP

Kurukshetra: Soon after the candidature of former Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal was announced by the BJP for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, the Opposition started trolling the local BJP unit by posting old videos and statements made by the party leaders against the former MP. The AAP, Congress and INLD have accused the BJP of misusing investigation agencies for their benefit in the elections. A senior BJP leader said though people, including party workers, were raising questions and the opposition parties were targeting them, the decision on Jindal was taken by the high command and the party would stand by the candidate.

Receptions rather than political events

Faridabad: The polling date for the General Election is still more than seven weeks away, and the election campaign is yet to pick up pace. The welcome or reception of candidates or prospective candidates by their supporters are more of get-togethers than formal political events. “We have been asked to organise such gatherings on a regular basis so that it paves the way for speeding up the campaign by the date of filing the nominations,” said a ruling party activist. He said that at every such function, party workers and leaders were parroting the slogan that victory would be achieved with a ‘bigger margin’. “This is being done so that the workers and supporters feel enthusiastic and their morale is boosted,” he added.

Former MLA in limelight again

Yamunanagar: Former MLA Arjun Singh is again in the limelight. He left the BSP and recently joined the Congress in the presence of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Chandigarh. Just months ago, he left the JJP to join the BSP in October 2023. In 2005, Singh was elected an MLA on the BSP ticket from the Chhachhrauli Assembly constituency (now part of Jagadhri Assembly seat). If he is able to get the Congress ticket for the Jagadhri Assembly constituency, he may pose a challenge to Agriculture Minister and Jagadhri MLA Kanwar Pal Gujjar and AAP leader Adarsh Pal Singh, an aspirant of the party ticket. All three belong to the Gurjar community, which has a considerable chunk of voters in Jagadhri.

