 Haryana Diary: Minister rebuffs social worker : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • Haryana
  • Haryana Diary: Minister rebuffs social worker

Haryana Diary: Minister rebuffs social worker

Haryana Diary: Minister rebuffs social worker

Kamal Gupta. File photo



Hisar: The row over social worker Yograj Sharma being allegedly rebuffed by Health Minister and local BJP MLA Kamal Gupta refuses to die down. A video of Gupta went viral on social media, wherein he refused to accept a bouquet from Sharma and issued him a warning. The Health Minister was unapologetic when asked about the incident. “Why should I accept a bouquet from a man who is always critical of my work?” he said, adding that Sharma also criticised the Town Park redevelopment work. “I wanted to turn it into one of the most beautiful parks in the state!” said Gupta.

Khattar’s comment becomes centre of gossip

Sonepat: Former Chief Minister and BJP candidate Manohar Lal Khattar was seen in a cheerful mood while addressing party workers in the Panipat rural constituency. Khattar observed some people who were standing and asked them to sit in the gallery. With Minister of State Mahipal Dhanda also on the stage, sitting on a chair, Khattar made a comment on the kursi; the former Chief Minister said people sometimes have to leave the chair, and they are left standing, while whoever got the chair was sitting on it. Upon hearing this, Dhanda vacated his chair and joined those standing. The incident caused much merriment and gossip among those present.

No permanent friends or foes in politics

Rohtak: It is rightly said that there are no permanent friends or foes in politics. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and CPM, which used to lambast the Congress till recently, are now part of the INDIA bloc. The three parties recently organised a joint workers’ meeting at Rohtak, during which their leaders shared the stage and pledged to back each other in the Lok Sabha elections. On the other hand, the BJP and JJP have parted ways, but their political rivals say they are still working for common interests and their separation is only a tactic to mislead voters. While such is the shape of things in the political landscape in the run-up to the General Election, what happens in the Assembly poll remains to be seen.

Opposition trolls Jindal for joining BJP

Kurukshetra: Soon after the candidature of former Kurukshetra MP Naveen Jindal was announced by the BJP for the Kurukshetra Lok Sabha constituency, the Opposition started trolling the local BJP unit by posting old videos and statements made by the party leaders against the former MP. The AAP, Congress and INLD have accused the BJP of misusing investigation agencies for their benefit in the elections. A senior BJP leader said though people, including party workers, were raising questions and the opposition parties were targeting them, the decision on Jindal was taken by the high command and the party would stand by the candidate.

Receptions rather than political events

Faridabad: The polling date for the General Election is still more than seven weeks away, and the election campaign is yet to pick up pace. The welcome or reception of candidates or prospective candidates by their supporters are more of get-togethers than formal political events. “We have been asked to organise such gatherings on a regular basis so that it paves the way for speeding up the campaign by the date of filing the nominations,” said a ruling party activist. He said that at every such function, party workers and leaders were parroting the slogan that victory would be achieved with a ‘bigger margin’. “This is being done so that the workers and supporters feel enthusiastic and their morale is boosted,” he added.

Former MLA in limelight again

Yamunanagar: Former MLA Arjun Singh is again in the limelight. He left the BSP and recently joined the Congress in the presence of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Chandigarh. Just months ago, he left the JJP to join the BSP in October 2023. In 2005, Singh was elected an MLA on the BSP ticket from the Chhachhrauli Assembly constituency (now part of Jagadhri Assembly seat). If he is able to get the Congress ticket for the Jagadhri Assembly constituency, he may pose a challenge to Agriculture Minister and Jagadhri MLA Kanwar Pal Gujjar and AAP leader Adarsh Pal Singh, an aspirant of the party ticket. All three belong to the Gurjar community, which has a considerable chunk of voters in Jagadhri.

(Contributed by: Deepender Deswal, Nitish Sharma, Mukesh Tandon, Sunit Dhawan, Bijendra Ahlawat, Shiv Kumar Sharma.)

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#BJP #Hisar #Social Media


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Delhi

INDIA bloc gives call for unity to oust BJP at Delhi show of strength

2
India

Union Minister and BJP leader Sanjeev Balyan’s convoy attacked in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar

3
Jalandhar

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

4
India

Samajwadi Party leader’s wife shot dead in Uttar Pradesh’s Hapur

5
Uttar Pradesh

Fighting big battle against corrupt, won't be intimidated by attacks, says PM Modi at Meerut rally

6
Punjab

BJP does not want opposition parties to unite: Bhagwant Mann at INDIA bloc rally

7
India

Trouble mounts for Congress as it gets fresh I-T notice of Rs 1,745 crore; total tax demand rises to Rs 3,567 crore

8
Punjab

Farmers gather at Ambala, pay homage to farmer Shubhkaran Singh killed during protest

9
India

Enforcement Directorate attaches assets of kin of gangster who ‘managed’ crime money of Lawrence Bishnoi

10
Punjab

Lok Sabha election: BJP unable to find own party men to field them from Punjab, says Congress leader Sukhjinder Randhawa

Don't Miss

View All
Flower with power to boost health, economy
Himachal

Sirmaur: Flower with power to boost health, economy

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash
Trending

Zomato rolls back green uniform for Pure Veg Fleet in late-night post amid backlash

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist
Trending

Punjab’s ‘Speedy Singh Burger’ takes the internet by storm with unique noodle twist

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh'd Ambedkar Nagar; seized
Trending

'Car copter' made with 'jugaad' in Uttar Pradesh's Ambedkar Nagar; seized

In photos and videos, fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Moosewala’s house 2 years after his tragic death
Pollywood

In photos and videos, Moosewala’s fans welcome ‘nikka Sidhu’; watch celebrations at Punjabi singer's house 2 years after his tragic death

Man returns ~96K credited into his account by mistake
Haryana

Honesty prevails: Haryana man returns Rs 96K credited into his account by mistake

In death, youth gives new lease of life to four patients
Chandigarh

In death, Kaithal youth Sahil gives new lease of life to four patients

Viral video: Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’
Trending

Sidhu Moosewala’s parents Balkaur Singh, Charan Kaur share emotional journey of welcoming baby boy; fans celebrate ‘return of the great’

Top News

INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’

INDIA puts up unity show in Capital, urges people to ‘restore democracy’

Rahul accuses PM of taking to ‘match-fixing’ to win Lok Sabh...

Five demands to EC for ‘level playing field’

Five demands to EC for ‘level playing field’

Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM’s dig at Opposition

Will ensure ill-gotten wealth is returned: PM Modi’s dig at Opposition

Kicks off BJP’s LS campaign in UP with Meerut rally

‘Anti-national act’: PM targets Congress for giving island to Lanka

‘Anti-national act’: PM Modi targets Congress for giving island to Sri Lanka

Address Chinese transgressions: Kharge

Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Una

Hillocks levelled as illegal miners deploy heavy machines in Una


Cities

View All

MC collects ~37cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Amritsar MC collects Rs 37 cr property tax this fiscal, fails to meet target

Monetary dispute leads to firing in Ajnala, one injured

UK jatha starts cleaning of Golden Temple’s gold plating

Amritsar: Newly married woman dies days after ‘falling’ from second floor

Powercom employees stage protest

Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Chandigarh Police bust drug racket, nab 3 with 1.5 kg heroin

Non-segregation of electrical, manifold lines caused PGI fire, reminders overlooked

Zirakpur: Villagers of Bhankharpur area protest location of proposed underpass on NH

FOSWAC supports free water supply, parking

Chandigarh: Rs 1.54 cr sewer pipeline laid, residents relieved

INDIA bloc to hold ‘maha rally’ at Ramlila Maidan in Delhi; heavy security deployed

INDIA bloc gives call for unity to oust BJP at Delhi show of strength

Tyranny won’t work, can’t keep Delhi CM behind bars for long: Sunita Kejriwal at INDIA bloc rally

Wine shop salesman shot dead for refusing liquor after midnight in Greater Noida

Excise policy case: ED quizzes AAP minister Gahlot for 5 hrs

INDIA rally is to save democracy, not about one individual: Congress

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Punjab thins Jalandhar MP’s security

Party hopper Rinku is BJP candidate from Jalandhar

Big relief for fliers as operations resume at Adampur airport

INDIA VOTES 2024: BSP fields Rakesh from Hoshiarpur

Maha rally against Kejriwal’s arrest: AAP leaders, workers gear up for Delhi protest

Rain, winds flatten wheat crop in many areas

Rain, winds flatten wheat crop in many areas

Five trees fall as high-velocity winds hit Ludhiana

Man booked for duping immigration company owner of Rs 25 lakh

Offered Rs 5 cr, LS seat to join BJP, claims AAP MLA

INDIA VOTES 2024: AROs issue 48 notices to political parties in two days

3 held in Patiala cake death case

3 held in Patiala cake death case

TV becoming tool for shaping social and political identities: Punjabi University study