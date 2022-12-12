 Haryana Diary: Power cut irks minister : The Tribune India

Haryana Diary: Power cut irks minister

Hisar: The unscheduled power cut in Tohana town of Fatehabad district during the distribution of Ayushman cards by the Development and Panchayat Minister and local MLA, Devender Singh Babli, on Saturday irked him. The event was being organised in the office of the Municipal Council in Tohana when a sudden power cut disturbed the online streaming as the Chief Minister was also scheduled to make an address via online mode. Minister Babli pulled up district officials for laxity as no generator set was installed as an alternative. Later, senior officials served show-cause notice to the officials concerned.

Meet deferred, officials relieved

Hisar: Home Minister Anil Vij was recently made the chairperson of the District Public Relations and Grievances Committees in Hisar district. Vij, who is known for pulling up officials in these meetings, was scheduled to attend the first meeting on December 9. However, it was postponed at the eleventh hour, which came as a huge relief for officials.

Political bonhomie at display

Ambala: Recently, the Senior Deputy Mayor and the Deputy Mayor of the Ambala Municipal Corporation were elected. The BJP, despite being the largest party in the house, settled with just the post of Senior Deputy Mayor as the HJP got the post of Deputy Mayor. A senior BJP leader said the relations between both parties were improving and it seemed that the state leadership in both parties didn’t want that the ties are spoiled as there are always chances of horse trading and cross-voting in such elections. However, the local BJP leaders were planning to contest the election and win both posts. The bonhomie between both parties may continue even in the Assembly elections.

F’bad authority staff pulled up

Faridabad: If the discussion in the recent review meeting of the Faridabad Metro Development Authority is any indication, it can be easily concluded that the pace of civic infrastructure works has not been up to the mark. The CEO expressed his displeasure and pulled up officials by commenting “aap log bus ghumane lage hue ho’’ — a video which is accessible through a Youtube link. “As most of the officials in the development authority are retired and former officials of various government departments, expectations of high energy and fast-pace performances like that of young professionals may be too much,’’ quipped a social activist, who added that a young and talented workforce was the need of the hour.

Argument on Whatsapp group

Mahendragarh: Two local higher officers engaged in an argument on a Whatsapp group formed by the district administration over their rank and rights, after one of the officers sat on the chair of another during a surprise inspection of the latter’s office in his absence. The picture of the officer sitting in the chair had gone viral on social media. “This officer has no manners. He is not even aware that he cannot sit on the chair of a higher-ranked officer,” wrote the officer on the Whatsapp group while raising objection to the act of the raiding officer, who in reply warned of sending him a notice for writing such a thing in the group. He questioned him, “Do you even know the scope of my position?”

Jat leaders skip event

Rohtak: Owing to differences amongst Jat community leaders over the utilisation of funds collected by way of donations, prominent among them skipped the foundation day ceremony of Chhotu Ram Dham organised at Jassia village in Rohtak district on Saturday. The programme proved to be a damp squib, with the gathering being quite thin and the community’s bigwigs, including former Governor Satya Pal Malik, BJP leader Birender Singh and INLD leader Abhay Chautala, staying away from it. Talking to newsmen on the sidelines of the function, All-India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti convener Yashpal Malik broke down as he stated: “I have served the community for 15 years, but got brickbats and a bad name”. Alleging that he was targeted as part of a conspiracy, Malik said he had stepped down from the post of All India Jat Aarakshan Sangharsh Samiti president.

Contributed by Deepender Deswal, Nitish Sharma, Bijendra Ahlawat, Ravinder Saini and Sunit Dhawan

