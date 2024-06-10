 Haryana Diary: Selja and Hooda factions vie for credit : The Tribune India

  • Haryana
  Haryana Diary: Selja and Hooda factions vie for credit

Haryana Diary: Selja and Hooda factions vie for credit

Haryana Diary: Selja and Hooda factions vie for credit

Photo for representation. File photo



Yamunanagar: The Congress performed well in Sadhaura Assembly segment of Yamunanagar district in the recently-concluded Lok Sabha elections. Taking a lead of 40,055 votes, Congress candidate Varun Chaudhry got 98,531 votes from this reserved Assembly segment. The runner-up BJP candidate, Banto Kataria, bagged only 58,476 votes. Now, a credit war has broken out between Kumari Selja’s camp and faction headed by former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda. Varun reportedly belongs to the Hooda faction. The main leaders of both factions are trying to take credit of the huge lead to cement their claim on ticket in the coming Assembly elections.

JJP scores over rivals at Rahaneali village

Hisar: Rahaneali village of Fatehabad district is perhaps the only village in the Lok Sabha elections where the Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) maintained a lead over other rivals. The JJP candidate, Ramesh Khatak, secured 329 votes in this village which has just one polling booth. Congress candidate Kumari Selja polled 268 votes in this village and BJP candidate Ashok Tanwar got 95 votes. Notably, JJP has polled less than one per cent votes in the Lok Sabha poll and all of its 10 candidates lost security deposits.

Defeat exposes cracks in BJP

Hisar: The defeat of the BJP in Hisar and Sirsa (reserved) Lok Sabha seats has exposed cracks in the party. This will naturally lead to the possibility of significant changes in the district units in these two districts in the near future. “Though the party has got the report of the role of party leaders in these districts, the party will wait for the installation of the next state president. The party will definitely set things in order in these two districts soon after the new state president takes charge,” said a leader.

Hooda Jr gets emotional

Rohtak: Congress’ newly-elected MP Deepender Hooda got emotional when he reached his poll office to meet supporters after winning Lok Sabha poll with the highest margin in the state. His supporters lifted him on their shoulders. Later, a video of him wiping tears also went viral on social media. A similar situation happened with his mother Asha Hooda when Deepender reached home and met her. This victory obviously means a lot for the Hoodas in view of the upcoming Assembly elections. Deepender had lost the 2019 Lok Sabha poll by a mere 7,503 votes.

Independents get votes despite supporting BJP

Karnal: Two Independent candidates, Rajinder Arya Dadupur and Shamsher Singh Nain, extended support to the BJP candidate and CM Nayab Singh Saini in the Karnal bypoll. Despite this, people still cast their votes for them with Dadupur receiving 212 votes and Nain getting 143 votes. This indicates that people were either unaware of them extending support to the BJP or knowingly cast their votes for them to show their “anger” against the BJP.

