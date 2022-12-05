Haryana Diary: SJP eyes upcoming Panipat MC poll

Panipat: Overwhelmed with the win of a zila parishad candidate, the Sarvajatiya Jan Panchayat (SJP) is eyeing the upcoming MC election which is to be held by the end of next year. Surender Ahlawat, president, SJP, said the ruling BJP had lost its faith among people in the city and the public wanted to get rid of the present ruling party representatives. He said the SJP would put up a strong fight in the upcoming MC poll. The SJP on Sunday announced three candidates — Surender Garg from Ward 15, Ramratan Aggarwal from Ward No. 13 and Manish Maratha from Ward No. 12.

Political parties in trouble

Yamunanagar: After the elections, the representatives of the Panchayati Raj Institutions were administered oath on Saturday. All 18 members of zila parishad also took oath in Yamunanagar district. No party has enough members in to capture the post zila parishad chairman. The BJP has six members, followed by the BSP with four members and the INLD and AAP with one member each. The remaining six members are either Congress-supported members or Independents. The BJP, BSP and Congress are making all-out efforts to grab the post of chairman, but the inadequate number of members has put all parties in a difficult situation.

Mahotsav ends, officials relieved

Kurukshetra: With the conclusion of the main events of the International Gita Mahotsav on Sunday, several officials in the district administration heaved a sigh of relief. Though the Saras and Crafts fair will conclude on Tuesday, the main ‘mahotsav’ has concluded. An official said the arrival of the President and then the movement of the Union Ministers kept the administration on its toes and luckily, everything went off peacefully. Any untoward incident during the festival could have put officials in trouble.

Lobbying begins for top posts of PRIs

Rewari: Lobbying has started for the top posts of zila parishads (ZP) and panchayat samitis (PS) after the declaration of results. Newly elected members are holding meetings with their leaders to decide the future course of action. Several members of the zila parishads and panchayat samitis called on Union Minister Rao Inderjit at his residence in Rampura village here to take his blessings and to get further guidelines about the coming elections. Similarly, some other winners associated with the Congress reached the house of MLA Chiranjeev Rao and offered him sweets.

Geeta Jayanti – public response amiss?

Faridabad: Organising the Geeta Jayanti programme may have consumed the precious time of the district authorities but from the response from the general public, they seem to have concluded that it was a mere official programme with participation of only government departments and some schools with the attendance of selected VIPs. “Though the expenses incurred on such a programme may have been covered through the taxpayers’ money, the function had nothing to do with the problems of the common man,” says a social activist. It proved to be purely an official function with hardly any participation or direct involvement of the masses, he claimed. Moreover, praising a spiritual leader, who is currently in jail for rape, by one of the speakers in the programme invited wrath from a section of people during the function, it is reported.

Independent winners having a gala time

Gurugram: With Independents having scored the best in the zila parishad elections, they are having the best time before chairman’s election. Being wooed by all parties, especially the BJP, the newly elected members are getting their long-pending works done. A candidate in Nuh district has offered its support to anybody who can get his son admitted to a posh Gurugram school.

Kin replace women representatives

Kaithal: The swearing-in ceremony of the newly elected sarpanches and panches witnessed some interesting scenes in some villages of Kaithal district, where family members took the oath of office in place of women representatives. The authorities are tight-lipped but the swearing-in ceremony that was held on Saturday grabbed the headlines. Besides, it was a new initiative of the state government, under which sarpanches and panches were administered oath by holding gram sabha meetings, while earlier, all sarpanches and panches gathered at one place and were administered the oath.

