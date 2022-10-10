Haryana Diary: Taken by surprise

Rohtak: Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala was taken by surprise when a municipal councillor raised a civic issue at a recent meeting of the District Public Relations and Grievances Redressal Committee. While chairing the meeting, Dushyant advised the councillor to raise such issues before the House of Municipal Corporation and also asked Mayor Manmohan Goyal, who was present there, to resolve it. He also directed the officials concerned to not allow any public representatives to raise issues at the meeting without approval, stating that the meeting aimed at redressing grievances of the common man. Notably, it was Dushyant’s first meeting in Rohtak after being appointed chairman of the committee.

Rivalry brews

Faridabad: The replacement of the chairperson of the District Grievances and Redressal Committee seems to have sparked off a debate on “political rivalry” between the BJP and the JJP, which are partners in the state government. “The Deputy Chief Minister (JJP), who had been heading the committee for over a year, appears to have adversely affected the interests of the BJP in the urban sector of the district, considered as its stronghold, and this may have made the latter get the committee head replaced by the CM himself,’’ says a political analyst. It is claimed that a squabble over development issues that took place between Congress and BJP MLAs in the last meeting of the committee had also cornered the ruling party on this issue.

MLA’s ‘helplessness’

Kurukshetra: Unhappy with the functioning of the party, former Shahabad MLA Anil Dhantori has resigned from the primary membership of the Congress and is all set to join the BJP with his supporters. Anil had marked his resentment against former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda when Udai Bhan was appointed the state president, but to no avail. When questioned over his resignation from the Congress, Anil said, “Kuch toh majbooriyaan rahi hongi, yuhi koi bewafa nahi hota.”

Past here to haunt

Hisar: The byelection in Adampur was necessitated after Kuldeep Bishnoi defected to the BJP from the Congress. However, Kuldeep’s opponents are retrieving his old videos from social media when he had targeted the BJP, PM Modi and the RSS and had even termed the Haryana Government as a poor performer. Besides, there is a video clip of his son Bhavya on the occasion of 600 days of the BJP government in which he had criticised the government. AAP leader Anurag Dhanda has uploaded Bhavya’s video on his Twitter account.

Note of ‘gratitude’

Gurugram: Sarcasm seems to be a new weapon of the AAP in Gurugram. The party gifted a bouquet and handed over a “thank you letter” to local BJP MLA Sudhir Singla for “waking up after three years”. The MLA was reviewing infrastructure in Sector 15 when members of the local AAP unit reached his office to thank him for “waking up from his slumber”.

Contributed by Ravinder Saini, Bijender Ahlawat, Nitish Sharma, Deepender Deswal & Sumedha Sharma