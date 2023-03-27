 Haryana Diary: What next in Dera politics? : The Tribune India

Haryana Diary: What next in Dera politics?

Hisar: A fresh letter released by Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim, who is lodged in Sunaria jail after his conviction in murder and rape cases, stated that the political wing of the Dera stands dissolved. The Dera chief had written in the letter that it was formed by the ‘sadh sangat’ and had been dissolved by it. It is worth mentioning that the Dera followers in Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan are known for their political worth during the elections and it was the Dera’s political wing that used to take decisions about extending support to any particular party or candidate(s). With the next poll season, including the Lok Sabha polls and Assembly elections in Rajasthan and Haryana, approaching, it would be interesting to see what the people associated with the Dera have on cards.

‘Faction-free’ party

Yamunanagar: The Congress will hold ‘Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh’ programme in Jagadhri on April 2. Party leaders are holding public meetings and other events in the district to invite people to the programme. Several party leaders, including Deepender Hooda and Ashok Arora, have attended many such events in the district in the past 15 days. From the success of these events, it seems that the party leaders are united and there are no factions among them.

Congress protest a damp squib

Gurugram: The protest against the disqualification of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi proved to be a damp squib in the district. Though the police had made massive arrangements, expecting huge crowds, not many showed up. With state elections scheduled next year, all local leaders raced against each other to organise bigger protests in different blocks .The protesters kept making desperate calls to get more crowds. According to the police, the mediapersons outnumbered the protesters here.

Congress leaders, activists on backfoot

Faridabad: The response of local leaders and supporters of the Congress regarding the termination of the Lok Sabha membership of Rahul Gandhi is being seen as running out of steam by certain political analysts. The issuing of individual statements condemning the Modi government, and not coming out unitedly on the roads to stage protests and demonstrations, indicates there are factions in the party. Meanwhile, ruling party leaders had been trying to be offensive by issuing statements supporting the move and holding the Congress leader responsible for the action, which is expected to be used as a strong plank by the Opposition to condemn the BJP.

Schools called upon to set up book banks

Ambala: As the new academic session is about to begin, SDM Ambala Cantonment has called upon the government and private schools to come forward and set up a book bank and a uniform bank for the needy children. SDM Satinder Siwach said, “Every year we get complaints that people are forced to spend a huge amount of money on buying books. So, I have appealed to them to set up book banks to help the deprived students and their parents.”

