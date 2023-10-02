Haryana Diary: Yadav's entry into Congress worries aspirants

Rewari: As former minister and BJP leader Jagdish Yadav joined the Congress, the development has created anxiety among leaders, who were aspiring to get the party ticket. The worried lot includes former MLA Rao Yaduvendra Singh, who was eyeing for the Congress ticket from Kosli Assembly segment. Jagdish had unsuccessfully contested Assembly poll from Kosli in 2014 on the INLD ticket. Later, he joined the BJP, but failed to get the party ticket in 2019. However, Jagdish remains active in the Kosli area. His supporters claim that he is now a strong contender for the Congress ticket as Yaduvendra has lost two consecutive assembly elections from the constituency. Meanwhile, Yaduvendra’s supporters say that the party will again show confidence in their leader.

Minister in action mode

Yamunanagar: Haryana Forest and School Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar is in action mode. He recommended action against a naib tehsildar after taking note of the public’s complaints during a ‘Jan-Samwad’ programme in his Assembly constituency, Jagadhri. On his recommendation, the Haryana government issued a suspension order of the naib-tehsildar on September 29. The step seems to have fared quite well with the voters, who applauded the action in the case.

Bias against men goes, says CM

Faridabad: During Panna Pramukh Sammelan, a meeting of the party workers of the Faridabad constituency, at Faridabad on Sunday. During his address, the CM said, “While it was for the first time that a state has announced pension for bachelors aged 45 years or older, it is not applicable on persons like me, as my personal and family income have been over Rs 3 lakh per annum, which is one of the condition for availing the benefit.” He said his government had also done away with the discrimination against men by announcing a monthly pension for widowers. The pension benefit was only available for widows so far.

MLA’s interference irks Ambala Mayor

Ambala: Shakti Rani Sharma, Mayor, Municipal Corporation, Ambala, has again expressed her resentment over the alleged interference of the Ambala City MLA Aseem Goel and local BJP leaders in the functioning of the civic body. The mayor said that the BJP leaders were not only interfering and hampering the smooth functioning of the MC, but also not following protocols in events. While the representatives and the members of the MC were receiving the Governor in an event on Sunday, she was standing behind as a mayor. Her husband, Venod Sharma, who is a former minister and Haryana Jan Chetna Party leader, also accused the MLA and BJP leaders of hampering the functioning of the MC on Saturday evening.

Hooda cites UP sweets shop’s tagline

Rohtak: Thaggu ke Laddoo, a famous sweet shop of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, recently found mention in Haryana politics. Taking jibes at the JJP, Congress MP Deepender Singh Hooda cited the tagline of the shop, ‘Aisa koi saga nahin, jisko hum ne thaga nahin’. The MP said that the JJP had deceived voters, including its supporters, by joining hands with the BJP after the last elections. The JJP, in turn, called Deepender and his father and former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda, the biggest thugs of the state. Political observers remarked that this exchange of salvos, nay, laddoos, has set the tone for the political barbs likely to be fired in the run up to the upcoming elections.

Ex-Cong leaders make beeline for comeback

Gurugram: With a strong anti-BJP sentiment rampant across Nuh, local leaders and workers of the party, who had switched from the Congress, are now making a beeline for comeback. Turncoats have flooded the three local MLAs from the district with requests to allow return since July 31. These leaders have even removed BJP flags from their houses and vehicles.

Cooperative Minister peeved at power dept

Hisar: Cooperative Minister Banwari Lal got upset when he received complaints about the supply of electricity during the Jan Samvad programme at Dhani Garan village in Hansi Assembly constituency. He said that the power department seemed to be in a mess these days as there were several complaints. The Minister warned a sub-divisional engineer of the department that he would be suspended if villagers’ problems were not resolved. It is pertinent to mention here that the Energy Minister holds ‘Bijli Darbar’ in Hisar district every month.

