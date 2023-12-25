Haryana Diary: Yatras lead poll campaign

Ambala: While the BJP, AAP and INLD were already taking out yatras in the state to consolidate their respective vote banks and former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda organising his Jan Aakrosh rallies, the other faction of the party, comprising Kumari Selja, Kiran Chaudhary and Randeep Surjewala, have also announced to hold a similar Jan Sandesh Yatra from January 14. It will start from Faridabad and conclude at Ambala. The yatra will cover all 90 Assembly constituencies.

MLA’s patriotic song strikes chord

Rewari: A patriotic song presented by Kosli BJP MLA Laxman Yadav during the recently concluded winter session of the Vidhan Sabha became a talk of the town with every local leader cutting across the party lines applauding his talent. The session witnessed a bitter argument between leaders of the ruling and opposition parties, but at the end, Yadav not only won the hearts but also created a patriotic atmosphere in the House by singing ‘Teri mitti me mil jaaun’ song.

Men aspirants may toil for ticket

Yamunanagar: Though Haryana Assembly elections are far away, men leaders, especially from the BJP, are facing stiff competition from women leaders of their party as more than four women have staked claim for the party ticket to four Assembly seats of the district. It is for the first time in the district when so many women leaders are eager to try their luck in politics. Political observers claim this new trend has emerged after the thumping victory of the BJP in three out of the five states where Assembly elections were held recently.

MC councillors find own folly

Panipat: The countdown for the end of tenure of the Municipal Corporation (MC) has started. It will end on January 3 next year. But, some of the councillors seem to be dissatisfied with their work as they have failed to fulfil the expectations of the voters in their areas. The BJP had won 22 seats and mayoral post in the MC polls held on December 16, 2018 and took oath on January 4, 2019. On the other hand, AAP’s district president has announced that he would organise a ‘hawan’ after the end of the tenure of the present House.

