Haryana discusses trade initiatives with 11 Caribbean nations at Surajkund

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, March 27

The Foreign Cooperation Department under the aegis of the Government of Haryana organised the “Haryana-Latin American and Caribbean (LAC) Regions Meet” at Surajkund staging the 35th Surajkund International Crafts Mela here today. It was organised in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India. Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and Union Minister of State for External Affairs of India. Meenakshi Lekhi along with officials from the Government of India and the state government were present.

Sharing details of the event, an official spokesperson said the meeting held with the representatives of the countries like Guatemala, Chile, Peru, Costa Rica, Panama, Dominican Republic, Jamaica, Colombia, Cuba, Trinidad and Tobago and Guyana was conducted in a very cordial manner on Sunday. He said it was likely to play a vital role towards taking the state’s vision forward of ‘Transforming Haryana through a go-global approach’ with participation from 11 countries from the LAC region. Welcoming the delegates at the meeting, The CM said this had a special significance as a large number of artisans and craftspersons were already part of the international Mela, which he said had become a kind of icon of international culture.

Describing it as a heart to heart (H2H) interaction, the CM said India had been very particular in coming up to the expectations of their partners in any collaboration.

He said delegates discussed the potential for collaboration in the field of areas of agriculture, skill development, education, information technology, agro-based food processing, dairy, sports, cultural exchange, mutual interest, and several other sectors benefiting from each other’s relative strength in various areas.

The meeting was followed by a cultural programme at the main “Chaupal of the Mela” premises. Such a meeting will go a long way in promoting Haryana on a global platform through a ‘Go-global approach’, said Lekhi on the occasion. She said the state had taken a lead in promoting culture and tourism at various levels. It may be recalled that a similar meeting involving the officials and representatives of African nations had also been held earlier on similar grounds.