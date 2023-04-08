 Haryana doesn't go by book on Rs 4-crore order for 149 libraries : The Tribune India

Haryana doesn't go by book on Rs 4-crore order for 149 libraries

Lokayukta takes note of anomalies flagged by CAG

Haryana doesn't go by book on Rs 4-crore order for 149 libraries

Photo for representational purpose only. - File photo



Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, April 7

Haryana Lokayukta Justice Hari Pal Verma today took suo motu cognisance of irregularities in the purchase of books worth Rs 4 crore by the Department of Higher Education for 149 government colleges in the state in 2019.

The Chief Secretary was asked to submit a status report while the Director General, Higher Education, was told to personally appear on the next date “with the relevant records”. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in its report submitted during the recent Budget session had flagged the purchase of books and recommended fixing the responsibility of the officials concerned for not complying with the instructions for purchase.

Acting on newspaper reports on the issue, the Lokayukta observed, “It appears to be a glaring instance of maladministration, corruption and misappropriation of government funds….”

In April 2019, the Director Higher Education (DHE) had constituted a state-level purchase committee (SLPC) of five members headed by the Principal, Government College, Panchkula, for centralised purchase of books for the libraries in 149 government colleges in the state.

In August 2019, the committee selected 252 books in various quantities from eight publishers —- Omkar Books, Basant Publications, Ekant Publication,

International Publishing Corporation, Vidyanidhi, Jeevant Prakashan, Pujya Prakashan, and Green Books.

In July 2021, CAG observed that the department did not follow the rules as the power to finalise the purchase valued above Rs 1 crore was vested in the High Power Purchase Committee.

The SLPC, however, selected the books without any notification or advertisement. “...the process of selection was arbitrary and lacked objectivity, fairness, and transparency,” said CAG.

It was also pointed out that the department was eligible for availing a discount between 25% and 35% on the bulk order of 63,772 copies of selected books. The SLPC, however, took just 10% discount, which resulted in loss of Rs 79.96 lakh, said CAG.

An undue payment of Rs 10.44 lakh was made to three publishers —- Ekant Publication, Vidyanidhi and Basant Publications —- on account of quoting extra price in the offered price list over the original printed price of the books.

Forty-eight colleges reported that books worth Rs 2.18 lakh were missing, but no action was taken against the publishers. And, the payment of Rs 4 crore was made in October 2019 before verifying that the books had been received. “Further, the DHE issued an undated certificate regarding the receipt of books being in a good condition by the colleges without verifying this from all 149 colleges,” said CAG. Overall, the avoidable expenditure was Rs 92.58 lakh.

CAG findings

  • State purchase panel didn’t prepare minutes on selection of publishers & books
  • No notification or advertisement by panel
  • Selection lacked objectivity, fairness & transparency
  • Took just 10% discount when 25%-35% was available
  • Made Rs 4 cr payment without ensuring receipt of books

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

2
Punjab

Don’t try to create panic ahead of Baisakhi: Akal Takht Jathedar to Punjab government, again asks Amritpal to surrender

3
Nation

Haryana, Himachal Pradesh among 8 states witnessing Covid surge

4
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

5
Punjab

‘Credibility thy name is Mallikarjun Kharge’: Navjot Singh Sidhu after meeting Congress president

6
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

7
Sports

IPL 2023: Shah Rukh Khan teaches Virat Kohli 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' hook step

8
Nation

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

9
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

10
Punjab

Harbhajan Singh scores 'duck' in Budget session

Don't Miss

View All
Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi
Entertainment

Salman Khan imports bullet-proof Nissan SUV amidst death threats from Lawrence Bishnoi

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll
Entertainment

Shah Rukh beats Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg, Lionel Messi, Elon Musk, Meghan Markle to win TIME100 reader poll

Colonial-era file sheds light on Indian jewels in UK’s royal treasury
Nation

Many Indian jewels in UK's royal treasury traced back to Maharaja Ranjit Singh

Sidhu Moosewala’s new song ‘Mera Na’ creates stir, amasses over 3.5 million views within 3 hours of release on YouTube
Pollywood

Sidhu Moosewala's new song 'Mera Na' creates stir, amasses over 7 million views within 8 hours of release on YouTube; singer's father reacts

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh
Chandigarh

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’
Nation

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit
Trending

South African pilot safely lands plane after cobra shows up in cockpit

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?
Nation EXPLAINER

Is it the film stars or common people who decide the fate of elections?

Top News

BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind

BJP’s South push with Karnataka polls in mind

Congress won’t cross halfway mark in May 10 poll: Minister

Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence

Gender bias in promotions, Supreme Court raps Ministry of Defence

Ministry on notice over women officers’ plea alleging unfair...

Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge

Ramp up testing, govt tells states amid Covid surge

Himachal, Haryana among 8 states with high positivity rate

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft

No written exam till Class II: National Curriculum Framework draft

Says assessment methods should not burden children

Haryana doesn’t go by book on Rs 4-crore order for 149 libraries

Haryana doesn't go by book on Rs 4-crore order for 149 libraries

Lokayukta takes note of anomalies flagged by CAG


Cities

View All

SGPC claims misrepresentation of historical details in Class 12 syllabus book of NCERT

SGPC claims misrepresentation of historical details in Class 12 syllabus book of NCERT

Eight months on, Amritsar land scam report put in cold storage

After strong objections, e-ticketing barriers at Jallianwala Bagh removed

Amritsar DC: Submit crop loss report before April 14

Amritpal Singh case: 19 arrested so far for Ajnala clash

AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Bathinda: AIIMS docs go on strike, OPD services paralysed

Punjab: Former director of Agriculture Department acquitted in pesticide scam

Ahead of ‘special gathering’ called by Akal Takht chief at Damdama Sahib, agencies on toes

Expedite relief to farmers, BKU-Ugrahan urges Punjab Govt

No nod to two IT Park projects, CHB offers to return 123 acres

No nod to two IT Park projects, Chandigarh Housing Board offers to return 123 acres

Chandigarh: No takers, fresh tender to lease out OFC duct

Come April 9, board Sikh pilgrimage train from Chandigarh

5th liquor vend auction in Chandigarh, same result

Man shot at outside hotel in Nayagaon, cops suspect gang rivalry

Namaz case: Supreme Court junks plea on early hearing

Namaz case: Supreme Court junks plea on early hearing

'PM doesn't understand importance of education': Jailed AAP leader Sisodia in a letter to people

Excise policy case: Delhi High Court seeks CBI’s response on bail plea by former Dy-CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Police arrests three men for offering fake foreign jobs, cheating over 100 people of lakhs

Delhi HC holds man guilty of voyeurism, says bathing in washroom ‘private act’, absurd to call it ‘public act’

AAP appoints Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema as its election in-charge for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

AAP appoints Punjab Finance Minister Harpal Cheema as its election in-charge for Jalandhar Lok Sabha bypoll

Jalandhar: Mahila Congress ex-chief’s son found dead in car

AAP names Sushil Rinku as party candidate from Jalandhar

Harbhajan Singh scores 'duck' in Budget session

Jalandhar byelection: Congress steps up poll campaign

3 takers for int’l airport’s ~15.8-cr allied work

3 takers for international airport's Rs 15.8-cr allied work

Four booked for rape of MC sanitation employee

Police crack Rs 1.27 lakh robbery case, 2 held

15 fresh Covid cases in district

Man attacks wife, son

Prime accused in kabaddi promoter’s murder held

Patiala: Prime accused in kabaddi promoter Dharminder Singh Bhinda's murder held

4 schoolkids among 5 hurt as auto, car collide

Over 400 people examined at medical camp in Kalyan

Implement MGNREGA properly: Farm labourers

Day after attack on students, security tightened at TIET