Haryana doesn’t go by book on Rs 4-crore order for 149 libraries

Tribune News Service

Bhartesh Singh Thakur

Chandigarh, April 7

Haryana Lokayukta Justice Hari Pal Verma today took suo motu cognisance of irregularities in the purchase of books worth Rs 4 crore by the Department of Higher Education for 149 government colleges in the state in 2019.

The Chief Secretary was asked to submit a status report while the Director General, Higher Education, was told to personally appear on the next date “with the relevant records”. The Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) of India in its report submitted during the recent Budget session had flagged the purchase of books and recommended fixing the responsibility of the officials concerned for not complying with the instructions for purchase.

Acting on newspaper reports on the issue, the Lokayukta observed, “It appears to be a glaring instance of maladministration, corruption and misappropriation of government funds….”

In April 2019, the Director Higher Education (DHE) had constituted a state-level purchase committee (SLPC) of five members headed by the Principal, Government College, Panchkula, for centralised purchase of books for the libraries in 149 government colleges in the state.

In August 2019, the committee selected 252 books in various quantities from eight publishers —- Omkar Books, Basant Publications, Ekant Publication,

International Publishing Corporation, Vidyanidhi, Jeevant Prakashan, Pujya Prakashan, and Green Books.

In July 2021, CAG observed that the department did not follow the rules as the power to finalise the purchase valued above Rs 1 crore was vested in the High Power Purchase Committee.

The SLPC, however, selected the books without any notification or advertisement. “...the process of selection was arbitrary and lacked objectivity, fairness, and transparency,” said CAG.

It was also pointed out that the department was eligible for availing a discount between 25% and 35% on the bulk order of 63,772 copies of selected books. The SLPC, however, took just 10% discount, which resulted in loss of Rs 79.96 lakh, said CAG.

An undue payment of Rs 10.44 lakh was made to three publishers —- Ekant Publication, Vidyanidhi and Basant Publications —- on account of quoting extra price in the offered price list over the original printed price of the books.

Forty-eight colleges reported that books worth Rs 2.18 lakh were missing, but no action was taken against the publishers. And, the payment of Rs 4 crore was made in October 2019 before verifying that the books had been received. “Further, the DHE issued an undated certificate regarding the receipt of books being in a good condition by the colleges without verifying this from all 149 colleges,” said CAG. Overall, the avoidable expenditure was Rs 92.58 lakh.

CAG findings