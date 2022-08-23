Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar justifies transfer of teachers

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 22

Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar today said the transfer of teachers was being done to maintain the teacher-student ratio as per guidelines under the Right to Education Act.

He said the Education Department was executing transfers in a fair and transparent manner. In many schools, the number of students was very small due to which each teacher took only a couple of periods every day. “The department is focussing on equitable distribution of the science faculty,” he said.

He termed as baseless the reports of closure of some schools and abolishing of some posts.