Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar's health deteriorates during Jan Samvad programme

Yamunanagar, December 10
Haryana Education Minister Kanwar Pal Gujjar was admitted to hospital after his health deteriorated during a Jan Samvad programme in Nagal Patti village of the district on Sunday.
Gujjar reportedly fell unconscious during the programme. He was rushed to a private hospital here.
According to doctors, his condition is stable at present.
