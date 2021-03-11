Haryana Election Commission announces polls to 46 MCs on June 19

Chandigarh, May 23
The Haryana Election Commission on Monday announced polls to 46 Municipal Corporations on June 19.
Counting of votes will be held on June 22, said State Election Commissioner Dhanpat Singh.
The elections to the Faridabad Municipal Corporation and three other municipalities will be held later as revision of the voters list was still in progress, he added.
