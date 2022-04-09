Haryana, Ethiopian panel sign trade framework

Chandigarh, April 8
During the two-day meeting of the Haryana-Ethiopia Investment Commission (EIC), a framework of collaboration (FFC) was signed between Haryana and the EIC.
The meeting was organised by the Foreign Cooperation Department at Gurguram and Chandigarh. The key objective of the meeting was to bolster trade and investment ties between the state and Democratic Republic of Ethiopia.
An official spokesperson of the Foreign Cooperation Department said an initiative was taken by the department in October 2021 to convene the Haryana-Africa Conclave, Series-1, in consultation with the Ministry of External Affairs.
The conclave saw an enthusiastic participation of 12 nations from the African continent, including Ethiopia.
This year’s Haryana-Ethiopia Investment Commission meet by the Department of Foreign Cooperation is yet another special and timely engagement between the two regions.
