Haryana ex-DGP Manoj Yadava gets 'adverse' report from Anil Vij

Geetanjali Gayatri
Chandigarh, February 4
Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has given an adverse performance appraisal report (PAR) to former Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava, currently posted in the Intelligence Bureau (IB).
Sources said out of 10 points, Vij has given only 3.7 points to Yadava while writing his annual report for his term as the chief of the police force.
According to information available, Vij has not only given very low points, but is learnt to have underlined the former DGP’s “poor performance” in a detailed report which lists out various parameters of performance.
While points above 9 are considered for officers considered outstanding, anything below 5 is seen as very poor.
Though the Chief Minister also has the authority to write the PAR of officers, sources said he had discontinued the practice of recording his comments after a high court case in the matter. Since the PAR is online, the CM’s option to record his comments closed on December 31, 2021.
Consequently, the PAR by Vij is considered final and has been uploaded on the portal.
Vij and Yadava did not see eye to eye while the latter was the DGP in Haryana. Vij opposed Yadava’s extension beyond the two-year term and the DGP, despite getting an extension, had to cut short his deputation to Haryana and return to the IB, citing “personal reasons”.
Has right to appeal
Though Yadava has the right to appeal, it is still not clear whether he has filed the same. The last date to file an appeal closed on January 31. When contacted, Yadava refused to comment on the matter.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
China's bridge in illegally held area: Government in Parliament
Slams renaming of places in Arunachal
Will form MSP panel, but after polls: Narendra Tomar
'Election Commission has barred us from taking any decision ...
IPS officers told to opt for central deputation
Contribute to macro- and micro-levels of national security: ...
ED arrests Punjab CM Channi's nephew Bhupinder Singh Honey
Remanded in custody till Feb 8 | Put in lock-up around 1 am ...