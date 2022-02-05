Haryana ex-DGP Manoj Yadava gets 'adverse' report from Anil Vij

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, February 4

Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij has given an adverse performance appraisal report (PAR) to former Haryana DGP Manoj Yadava, currently posted in the Intelligence Bureau (IB).

Sources said out of 10 points, Vij has given only 3.7 points to Yadava while writing his annual report for his term as the chief of the police force.

According to information available, Vij has not only given very low points, but is learnt to have underlined the former DGP’s “poor performance” in a detailed report which lists out various parameters of performance.

While points above 9 are considered for officers considered outstanding, anything below 5 is seen as very poor.

Though the Chief Minister also has the authority to write the PAR of officers, sources said he had discontinued the practice of recording his comments after a high court case in the matter. Since the PAR is online, the CM’s option to record his comments closed on December 31, 2021.

Consequently, the PAR by Vij is considered final and has been uploaded on the portal.

Vij and Yadava did not see eye to eye while the latter was the DGP in Haryana. Vij opposed Yadava’s extension beyond the two-year term and the DGP, despite getting an extension, had to cut short his deputation to Haryana and return to the IB, citing “personal reasons”.