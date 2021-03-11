Haryana 'exporting' power to poll-bound Gujarat: Randeep Surjewala

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, May 1

General secretary of the AICC Randeep Surjewala today alleged that the Haryana Government was ‘exporting’ power to poll-bound Gujarat amidst unprecedented power crisis in the state.

Praises Bishnoi I extend my good wishes to the new HPCC chief Udai Bhan. However, personally I feel Bishnoi is an intelligent and a seasoned person. It would have been good if Bishnoi was elevated as the state Cong chief. Randeep Surjewala, Cong leader

“The Khattar government is supplying almost 114 lakh units of electricity per day to Adani Power, Mundra (Gujarat), in a reverse flow at a time when people are suffering due to unscheduled power cuts in Haryana,” Surjewala alleged at a press conference here today.

Quoting daily reports from the Northern Regional Load Dispatch Centre (NRLDC) from April 9 to 29, he alleged that electricity was being sent from Mahendragarh (Haryana) to Mundra (Gujarat) in reverse flow.

A sample report of the Western Regional Load Despatch Centre (WRLDC) on April 29 clearly established that there was an import of 11.49 MU (114.90 lakh units) to Mundra, Gujarat, from Mahendragarh, he claimed.

Meanwhile, days before Udai Bhan, a loyalist of former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, is set to take over reins of the faction-ridden HPCC, Congress general secretary Randeep Surjewala struck a discordant note, saying senior leader Kuldeep Bishnoi would have been a “good HPCC chief”.

