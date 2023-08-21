Haryana faces high unemployment, graft, inflation: Ex-CM Hooda

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 20

Former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda made a host of poll promises, including an increase in the old-age pension to Rs 6,000 per month, availability of gas cylinder at Rs 500, providing two lakh government jobs, 100 square yard plots to the weaker sections and the revival of Old Pension Scheme, in an attempt to lure various sections of the society during the rally in Hisar today.

Addressing a gathering at the “Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh” rally in Hisar today, Congress Legislative Party (CLP) leader said during his tenure, the state ranked one in developmental index but now, it ranks one in unemployment, crime, corruption, inflation and public debt.

The rally, held on Sadbhavna Diwas, to mark the birth anniversary of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi, Hooda said the “Vipaksh Aapke Samaksh” programme has been organised in nine Lok Sabha constituencies till now but the crowd in Hisar has broken all previous records. “From now on, I, along with Haryana Congress president Udai Bhan, will visit all the 90 Assembly constituencies of the state. Besides, the “Jan Milan” programmes will also continue in every district,” he added.

Lashing out at the BJP-JJP government, Hooda said, “There are no teachers in schools, no doctors in hospitals, no staff in offices, no police in police stations. When a mini-government was formed after the panchayat elections, the sarpanches in Panchkula were beaten with sticks. Time and again ASHA workers, MNREGA workers or farmers sit on dharna for the fulfilment of their demands as the government is ineffective,” he added.

Hooda said he is now 76 years old and wants to take on the ruling coalition to ensure welfare of the state. “If the Congress forms government, we will implement Vishwakarma Karigar Yojana for BCA category artisans, guarantee MSP to farmers and provide 300 units of free power per month to poor families.

State Congress President Udai Bhan said the storm of the Congress is sweeping through Haryana and the BJP-JJP alliance will be reduced to a single digit in the coming elections.

Targeting the state government, he said that this government will have to explain why HPSC and HSSC papers leaked and why nearly two lakh posts are vacant in the state. Rajya Sabha MP Deepender Hooda said the four key achievements of this government are unemployment, inflation, corruption and arrogance.

