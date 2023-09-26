Haryana fails to get Monu's custody

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, September 25

The Rajasthan Police have failed to get Monu Manesar to Gurugram, citing lack of enough guards to escort him. He had to be handed over to the Gurugram police today on production warrant.

Monu is currently lodged at the Ajmer High Security Jail and the Rajasthan Police have raised security and safety concerns. The Gurugram police had sought his remand in an attempted murder and he was to be handed over today. The Rajasthan Police told the court that Monu required high safety transfer and it did not have enough guards to execute it.

“A constable of the Rajasthan Police appeared at the Pataudi court today and cited their inability to bring Monu here. They said he was a high-risk prisoner and they did not have enough guards to drive Monu down from Ajmer to Gurugram. We will now move a fresh request and have offered the Rajasthan Police our staff and guards to drive him here,” said ACP Pataudi Harinder Singh.

“We got Monu’s last hearing done through video conferencing. There is much angst against him in the area and his security is a major concern,” said a senior Rajasthan police official.

Monu’s bail plea hearing is scheduled at Rajasthan’s Kamman court tomorrow and he is expected to be produced through video conferencing there.

Sources said some pictures shared by Monu’s visitors in jail on WhatsApp groups had left the jail authorities worried. They suspected either an attack on him or rioting by his supporters. He was lodged at Sevar Jail, but was shifted to the high-security Ajmer prison two days ago.

