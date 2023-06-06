Haryana farmers block highway in Kurukshetra demanding MSP for sunflower seeds

Tribune News Service

Kurukshetra, June 6

Hundreds of farm activists under the banner of BKU (Charuni) today blocked the National Highway-44 in Shahabad of Kurukshetra over non-procurement of sunflower on Minimum Support Price (MSP), and covering the crop under the Bhavantar Bharpai scheme.

Union chief Gurnam Singh Charuni said, “Despite repeated requests, the government failed to provide the promised MSP to the farmers. In a meeting held with the government, the union had made it clear that the farmers will not accept anything less than the MSP. We were assured that the farmers will not suffer any loss but still the government failed to keep its word.”

BKU (Charuni) spokesman Rakesh Bains said, “The government has offered Rs 4,800 per quintal for the produce and another Rs 1,000 per quintal under the Bhavantar Bharpai scheme but still there is a loss of Rs 600 per quintal to farmers as the MSP for the crop is Rs 6,400 per quintal. On an average, the farmers will suffer a loss of Rs 6,000 per acre. We will continue to protest.”

Meanwhile, the blockade caused inconvenience to the commuters and routes were diverted by the administration from Ambala and Kurukshetra.