Haryana farmers end 3-day protest after submitting memorandum to governor

Tribune News Service

Panchkula, November 28

Farmers of Haryana have decided to end their three-day protest after submitting a memorandum to the governor.

They will hold a meeting of the farmer unions in Hisar to decide their next course of action.

Fifteen farmer leaders reached the Haryana Raj Bhawan for the meeting on Tuesday afternoon. Leaders said they had submitted the memorandum to the governor mentioning their demands.

The leaders included Amarjit Singh of BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh Union), Suresh Koth and Kuldeep Singh Kundu of the BKU (Chandigarh).

Koth said, “The Samyukt Kisan Morcha has decided to end their protest. We met the governor and discussed our long-pending demands. We have submitted the memorandum. Now the Centre is supposed to take a decision."

He said the farmers are awaiting action and would intensify the protest in case the matter stood unresolved.

They pointed out that the demands included guaranteed MSP for crops, debt waiver and justice for the farmers killed at Lakhimpur Kheri.

