Haryana farmers split over Punjab growers’ call to intensify agitation

Parveen Arora/Nitish Sharma
Karnal/Ambala, June 3
Amid the peak season for paddy transplantation, farmers in Haryana are divided over the call from their counterparts in Punjab to march towards the Shambhu border to intensify ‘Kisan Andolan 2.0’.
Several unions in Haryana have chosen not to participate in the current agitation at the interstate border of Haryana and Punjab, citing their busy schedules and harsh weather conditions. However, a few unions have pledged their support.
Abhimanyu Kohar, convener of the Bhartiya Kisan Naujawan Union, confirmed that more farmers from Haryana would join in the coming days.
Hoshiar Singh Gill, president of BKU (Dhanna Bhakat), confirmed their active participation and plans to attend a crucial meeting on June 4 at the Khanori-Datasingh border.
The BKU (Shaheed Bhagat Singh) has been actively participating in the ongoing protest at the Shambhu border.
Major farm unions are avoiding participating in this agitation. Sewa Singh Arya, president of Bhartiya Kisan Union (Arya), said the farmers’ demands were genuine but clarified that his union would not join the protest at this time.
Vikram Kasana, state president of Yuva BKU (Charuni), expressed conditional support for the agitation. “As of now, we have not joined the agitation, but if support is sought, we will provide it,” he added.
