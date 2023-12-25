Haryana first in GST collection

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, December 24

Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently informed the Haryana Assembly that the state was ranked first in the country in the category of major states with Rs. 34,186 per capita GST collection. He said Haryana was recently honoured with the first award in recognition of the exceptional work in tax reforms.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Goods and Services Tax GST #Manohar Lal Khattar