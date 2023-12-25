Haryana first in GST collection

Chandigarh, December 24
Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar recently informed the Haryana Assembly that the state was ranked first in the country in the category of major states with Rs. 34,186 per capita GST collection. He said Haryana was recently honoured with the first award in recognition of the exceptional work in tax reforms.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
‘In control of ex-officials’: Govt suspends new WFI
Asks IOA to appoint ad hoc body to run day-to-day affairs
2 jail inmates among 12 held in drug bust
15L intoxicating tablets seized by Punjab cops