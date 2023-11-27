Haryana formulates scheme for financial assistance to stage III, IV cancer patients

PTI

Chandigarh, November 27

To lessen the financial burden of cancer patients, the Haryana Cabinet on Monday approved a scheme for giving a monthly assistance of Rs 3,000 for stage III and IV patients.

This decision will benefit around 22,808 patients, said an official statement issued after a meeting of the state cabinet here. It was held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The monthly financial assistance of Rs 3,000 provided under the scheme will be in addition to the benefit being availed under any other social security pension scheme by the eligible applicant, it said.

The financial assistance to eligible patients will be given at the rate equal to the Old Age Samman Allowance, the statement said.

Initially, from now onwards, patients will receive a monthly assistance of Rs 2,750, while from January 2024, the amount will be Rs 3,000, it said.

During the inauguration of the Atal Cancer Care Centre (ACCC) in Ambala Cantt earlier, the chief minister had announced a pension for stage III and IV cancer patients.

The statement said a person eligible for financial assistance under the scheme will have to be a resident of Haryana and should be residing in the state since the last 15 years on the date of submission of the application, and have a Parivar Pehchan Patra (state's family id).

All age group stage III and IV patients will be eligible under the scheme, and patients whose family income is less than Rs 3 lakh per annum, except the amount of other social security pension schemes, will be eligible, it said.

This scheme shall come into operation from the date of its publication in the official gazette. The assistance amount would be directly transferred into the bank accounts of the beneficiaries through direct benefit transfer, it said.

Among other cabinet decisions, the government approved “The Haryana One Time Settlement Scheme for Recovery of Outstanding Dues 2023”, with a view to move ahead in the GST regime with lesser baggage of arrears and litigations.

The chief minister in his budget speech had said such a settlement scheme for recovery of arrears would be introduced under the ‘Vivadon ka Samadhan’ Scheme.

This scheme is designed to facilitate the recovery of outstanding dues governed by various Acts of the excise and taxation department in the pre-GST regime. The scheme will be effective from the date of its notification, according to the statement.

The applicable acts covered under this scheme include the outstanding arrears relating to the seven Acts.

