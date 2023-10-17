Haryana gearing up for 5G: CS

Chandigarh, October 16
Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has said the government was taking steps to enhance the state’s readiness for the forthcoming 5G technology and streamlining departmental planning.
Presiding over a meeting on the state’s readiness for 5G and streamlining departmental planning, Kaushal said the government, in collaboration with BISAG-N, had developed three innovative mobile applications to facilitate the mapping of street infrastructure and other departmental infrastructure. The applications were tailored to serve the needs of the Town and Country Planning, Urban Local Bodies, and the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board departments.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Biden to visit Israel on Wednesday; Iran issues warning
US, Israel to work on plan to get humanitarian aid to Gaza
SC to deliver its verdict on same-sex marriage today
The top court had asked the Centre to find a way to give sam...