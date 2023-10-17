Haryana gearing up for 5G: CS

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, October 16

Haryana Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has said the government was taking steps to enhance the state’s readiness for the forthcoming 5G technology and streamlining departmental planning.

Presiding over a meeting on the state’s readiness for 5G and streamlining departmental planning, Kaushal said the government, in collaboration with BISAG-N, had developed three innovative mobile applications to facilitate the mapping of street infrastructure and other departmental infrastructure. The applications were tailored to serve the needs of the Town and Country Planning, Urban Local Bodies, and the Haryana State Agriculture Marketing Board departments.