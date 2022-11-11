Haryana gets Agribusiness Award

Chandigarh, November 10
Haryana has been conferred with the India Agribusiness Award-2022 in the category of “Best State” by the Indian Chamber of Food and Agriculture for its outstanding contribution in the areas of policies, programmes, production, inputs, technologies, marketing, value addition, infrastructure and exports in the agriculture sector.
Haryana Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister JP Dalal received the award at a function in New Delhi today.
Dalal said Haryana had once again proved its mettle in the agriculture sector. He said the state, one of the largest contributors to the national food pool, had taken several policy initiatives for diversification and promotion of horticulture and agribusiness, adding that the state has mapped around 400 horticultural crop clusters and formed 700 farmer producer organisations (FPOs).
To strengthen backward and forward linkages in crop clusters, the state has launched an ambitious scheme, Crop Cluster Development Programme (CCDP), through FPOs with a provision of Rs 510.35 crore for setting up integrated pack-houses.
“So far, 30 integrated pack-houses have been established and work on 35 others is in progress. In all, 100 such pack-houses will be set up by the end of the current financial year,” said Dalal.
