Haryana gets Centre’s nod to drop 82 more cases against farmers

Tribune News Service

Ambala, February 11

Haryana Home and Health Minister Anil Vij today said that the state government has withdrawn 82 cases registered against farmers during the farm agitation in Haryana. It has got approval to withdraw another 82 cases, related to railways and national highways, from the Centre.

Anil Vij, Home Minister Total 272 cases registered In Haryana, 272 cases were registered against farmers during the agitation. While 82 cases were withdrawn, we had sought permission from the Centre to withdraw another 82 cases related to railways and highways.

The Home Minister said that Haryana is the first state to get such approval from the Centre. Recently former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda had reportedly accused the state government of cheating farmers and not withdrawing the cases.

Anil Vij alleged, “Bhupinder Singh Hooda alw ays spreads confusion. In Haryana, 272 cases were registered against farmers during the farm agitation. While 82 cases were withdrawn by the government, we had sought permission from the Centre to withdraw 82 cases related to railways and highways. The Centre has given its permission. Haryana is the first state to get such approval and the cases will be withdrawn soon.

“In some cases, there is a stay in Punjab and Haryana High Court and challans have been already put up in several cases. It is a matter of process. It has a different procedure but we are working on it. If we have said that the cases will be withdrawn, then we will definitely do so,” he added.

Hundreds of farmers across Haryana were booked by the Haryana Police during the protest against the three farm laws. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha had announced to end the farmers’ agitation after the Centre promised to take back all the cases registered against them during the course of the agitation.

Last month, Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) chief Gurnam Singh had asked the farmers not to receive the summons from court. In case, they have received the summons, then they should not appear in court. “The procedure of withdrawing the cases is ongoing. Those cases which have reached the court may take a little longer for withdrawal. Those with the police take less time. The farmers will have to wait for the procedure to get completed,” Charuni had said.

