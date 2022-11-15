Haryana Government employees to get more facilities via e-service book

Chandigarh, November 14

Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal today said that the government employees would no longer face any problem in matters related to promotion and holidays, as more facilities had been extended to them online through e-service books.

Presiding over a review meeting in connection with the Human Resource Management System (HRMS) portal with officials of the Human Resource Department, the Chief Secretary said that the e-service books of about 2.32 lakh employees out of 2.65 lakh had been verified on the HRMS portal. The remaining about 33,000 employees should also get their e-service books verified, latest by November 30, he added.

After November 30, the employees whose service books had not been verified might have to face salary-related problems. He also directed the heads of all departments to strictly adhere to the instructions.

All service-related activities and digital service books of the employees of various departments, boards and corporations have been uploaded on the HRMS portal.

On that portal, the e-salary system of Integrated Financial Management System (IFMS), along with integrated workflow and information of the employees, is available round the clock. The data available on the HRMS portal would help the government in taking right decisions as regards employees, planning, recruitment, posting, promotion, Assured Career Progression (ACP) Scheme, service extension and transfers etc.

The e-service book on the HRMS portal has many features, including employee’s basic details, appointment details, service verification, leave, loan and advance details, annual confidential reports (ACR), assets and other details. Updating employee data on the portal would not only benefit the government, but also the employees. — TNS

Verification must by Nov 30