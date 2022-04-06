Haryana Government, Opposition stand united on Chandigarh issue

Haryana Government, Opposition stand united on Chandigarh issue

CM Manohar Lal Khattar in the Vidhan Sabha on Tuesday. Pradeep Tewari

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, April 5

In a charged special session where political affiliations and party boundaries stood blurred, the treasury benches and the Opposition joined hands to put up a united fight against Punjab after the latter passed a resolution seeking Chandigarh.

One-day special session of Haryana Vidhan Sabha

While Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar moved the official resolution condemning Punjab and seeking what was Haryana’s due during the one-day special session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha, other members extended their whole-hearted support to the CM unconditionally on the matter.

While every MLA reiterated Haryana’s right on Chandigarh, SYL, Hansi-Bhutana and Hindi-speaking areas of Punjab, they emphatically raised the issue of having a share in Panjab University and following the 60: 40 ratio in the appointments of officers on deputation to the UT and implementing this ratio in buildings, including the Secretariat and the Vidhan Sabha premises which is shared between Punjab and Haryana. The speakers urged the CM to take an appointment with the PM and the President over unresolved issues with Punjab.

Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala urged the Centre to take action on this resolution. Demanding Kharar and Mohali for Haryana, Chautala said the state should have 50 per cent share in High Court and 60:40 share in Panjab University, among other things.

Congress leader Raghuvir Singh Kadian said the Supreme Court should take cognisance and ask why the SYL order had not been implemented.

Health Minister Anil Vij, terming Punjab’s resolution as “political and mischievous”, said that the AAP government was trying to distract the public because it was not in a position to fulfill its electoral promises. “Punjab will soon be like Sri Lanka, “he said, adding that none of the Commissions from the past ever did justice to the cause of Haryana.

“We cannot estimate the economic loss caused to Haryana because our share of water through the SYL was denied to us,” he said.

Vij added that Haryana should seek early resolution to the water dispute and get its share through the SYL, get its share of Hindi-speaking areas presently in Punjab and money from the Centre for a new capital.

However, this idea had a few takers and INLD Abhay Chautala minced no words it rejecting it outrightly, saying the special session was not needed if Haryana wanted to settle for a new capital.

Congress leader Kiran Choudhary said instead of working on issues of unemployment and drugs that Punjab was facing, the AAP government in the state was busy with “political posturing”. She urged the government to adopt a more aggressive stance and fix a time frame for the SYL. Independent MLA Balraj Kundu said both the national level parties, the BJP and the Congress, had been in power in Punjab, Haryana and the Centre and still not been able to resolve the issues.

Sidelights

Kuldeep takes a dig at Bhagwant

Congress leader Kuldeep Bishnoi said, “Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann is a comedian. He is a habitual drinker and nobody takes him seriously.”

Punjab CM will see many protests: JJP

JJP leader Ram Kumar Gautam: “I thought Mann was a good man and would work in Punjab’s interest. However, he has put his turban at Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s feet. Mann will see many agitations because of his attitude. Haryana must also bring a resolution against Kejriwal for laughing off the movie Kashmir Files. Expecting anything good from him is foolish.”

Panjab University a hot topic

A share in PU figured prominently in the speech of most speakers during the discussion on the resolution.

Not getting what is rightly ours: Speaker

Speaker Gian Chand Gupta said against the 60:40 ratio, Haryana was functioning in only out of 27 per cent of the space. “Punjab has filled up rooms with discarded furniture but will not give us what is rightfully ours,” he said.

Give state funds for new capital: Vij

Health Minister Anil Vij suggested that Haryana could forgo its claim on Chandigarh, provided the state gets funds for building a new capital, gets control of all Hindi-speaking areas (105 villages) of Punjab and gets its share of water. “However, till we get all this, we are not going to budge from Chandigarh,” he said.

Divide Chandigarh into two parts: AAP

Rajya Sabha MP and AAP’s Haryana incharge Sushil Gupta said, “The Cente should divide Chandigarh into two parts and pay both govts Rs20,000 crore for separate capitals. Rather than calling special sessions, the state should go to the Centre and seek its right.”

Resolution passed irresponsibly

The resolution in Haryana Assembly has been passed irresponsibly. As per Rule 174 (a) of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Assembly, the resolution has to be on one issue, but here multiple issues were taken up. Second, the Rule 174 (d) bars any matter which is sub judice. — Karan Dalal, former MLA

