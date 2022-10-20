Haryana Government to bring ordinance on ad hoc gurdwara panel

Chandigarh, October 19
The Haryana Cabinet, which met under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar here today, gave approval to bring “The Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Amendment Ordinance, 2022”.
The Haryana Sikh Gurdwaras (Management) Act, 2004, was enacted by the state government with the objective of providing better autonomous management and effective supervision of gurdwaras and gurdwara properties in the state.
Under the Act, there is a provision that till the elections are held after the enforcement of the Act, an ad hoc panel comprising 41 members will be nominated by the state government to manage and take over all assets of gurdwaras till the new panel is constituted, which should not be later than 18 months.
However, there is no provision in the Act with regard to the recourse to be taken when the committee is not constituted within a period of 18 months. Therefore, necessary amendments are required to be carried out in the Act. Since the Assembly is not in session, it has been decided to take the ordinance route. The proposed amendment will empower the government to nominate a member of the committee or the ad hoc committee as its patron.
Other key Cabinet decisions
- Formulation of Money Circulation Schemes (Banning) Rules, 2022, to ban prize chits and money circulation schemes
- Approval to the Haryana Public Works Department Public Health Branch, Junior Engineers (Group C) Service (Amendment) Rules, 2022
- Final detailed project report (DPR) of the Metro Rail Connectivity project approved for providing better connectivity between Rezangla Chowk, Gurugram, and Sector 21, Dwarka
- Ex post facto nod to a proposal on the appointment of Justice LN Mittal of Punjab and Haryana HC as Commission of Inquiry to probe the death of DSP Surender Singh in Nuh district
- Nod to a proposal for replacing the Punjab Jail Manual,1894, with the Haryana Prison Rules, 2022
- Nod to the draft of Programme to Accelerate Development of MSME Advancement scheme
- Proposal to frame the Faridabad Metropolitan Development Rules, 2022
