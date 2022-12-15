Haryana Government to levy rural development fee on farm produce

Chandigarh, December 14

The Cabinet today gave its nod to the draft of the Haryana Rural Development (Amendment) Bill, 2022, to further amend the Haryana Rural Development Act, 1986.

The Haryana Rural Development (Amendment) Act, 2022, shall be deemed to have come into force with effect from October 1, 2022.

As per the amendment, now the state can levy the rural development fee at a rate to be fixed on all agricultural produce, including paddy of all varieties, with effect from October 1, 2022. The fee shall be notified at a rate, as may be fixed by the state government from time to time, on the sale proceeds of agricultural produce bought or sold.

For paddy, the development fee will be fixed at the rate of Rs 50 per quintal if sold at a price of over Rs 2,500 per quintal on a lump-sum basis, and at the rate of 2 per cent of the sale proceeds if the paddy is sold at a price up to Rs 2,500 per quintal.

The Cabinet also accorded approval to the draft of the Haryana Panchayati Raj (Amendment) Bill, 2022, further amending the Haryana Panchayati Raj Act, 1994.

The Director or the DC, as the case may be, can assess the amount due, if any, from sarpanch or panch, removed on account of any loss, waste or misapplication of the gram fund or property as a consequence of his negligence or misconduct. Also, the DC shall recover the amount of loss within a period of three months from the date of order.

Appeal against any orders passed under Section 51 of the Act, which deals with the suspension and removal of sarpanch or panch, will now lie with the Divisional Commissioner instead of the state government. — TNS

Rate applicable from October 1