Haryana government’s efforts against stubble burning working, just 81 cases recorded so far: CM Manohar Lal Khattar

PTI

Chandigarh, October 11

The Haryana government’s efforts to stop stubble burning are yielding results and just 81 cases of farm fires have been recorded in the state so far this season, Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said on Tuesday.

He also said that his government has permitted the use and sale of only green crackers to curb pollution ahead of the festive season. The chief minister interacted with reporters after a meeting with Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav held via video-conferencing.

During the meeting, the Centre was informed about the steps taken by the state to curb the practice of stubble burning, Khattar said.

He said his government was giving several incentives to stop the practice and making farmers aware about the harmful effects of stubble burning.

"We are taking all steps to curb crop residue burning. We are getting good results and so far, only 81 incidents of farm fire have been reported, and action has been taken against the defaulters," Khattar said.

Asked if any direction had been issued on firecrackers, he said, "As far as the firecracker issue is concerned, in the entire state, only green crackers will be allowed. No other firecracker will be allowed. A circular has been issued." Chief Secretary Sanjeev Kaushal on Monday said the state was keeping a strict vigil on zones more prone to stubble burning.

Kaushal told Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) chairperson MM Kutty that the state government was implementing a framework, which includes crop residue management, effective monitoring, information, education and communication (IEC) activities.

Kaushal had also said that Haryana was accelerating towards reducing the effect of stubble burning by 50 per cent and more.

Paddy straw burning in Punjab and Haryana is one of the reasons behind the alarming spike in air pollution levels in the national capital in October and November every year.

