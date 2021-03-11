Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatraya for making state cleaner, healthier

Tribune News Service

Chandigarh, August 14

Governor Bandaru Dattatraya planted a sapling on the premises of Raj Bhavan on the eve of 76th Independence Day here today.

Dattatraya also conveyed his greetings and best wishes to the people of the country and the state on the eve of Independence Day. He called upon them to give their best to take Haryana and the country to greater heights of prosperity and glory. He urged them to plant saplings in their neighbourhoods to protect the environment.

Haryana ranks second Haryana ranks second in the country in organising programmes as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav for which people of the state deserve congratulations. Bandaru Dattatraya, Haryana Governor

“We need to take a pledge to work in unison to make the nation and Haryana cleaner, healthier, happier and self-reliant by following our great cultural traditions, high moral and human values. During Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav, programmes related to tree plantation, blood donation, cultural events depicting freedom struggle and martyrdom of great heroes are being organised all over the country,” he said.

Over 50,000 programmes have been organised in the country, out of which 10,000 were in Haryana, he said. “Haryana ranks second in the country in organising programmes as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav for which people of the state deserve congratulations,” he said.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker Gian Chand Gupta, Education, Forest and Environment Minister Kanwar Pal, Secretary to the Governor Atul Dwivedi, ADC Abhishek Jorwal, IT Adviser to Governor BA Bhanu Shankar, Joint Secretary Amarjeet Singh and Officer on Special Duty Bakhwinder Singh also planted saplings on the occasion.