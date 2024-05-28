Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya confers degrees on 744 in Jind

Jind, May 27
Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya addressed the fourth convocation ceremony at Chaudhary Ranbir Singh University (CRSU) in Jind district today.
He called on the youth to not just think about getting employment for themselves but to set goals to provide employment to others and work hard to achieve them. He said it is important for the youth to have the spirit of innovation and the desire to learn something new every moment. Additionally, by nurturing a sense of service to society and the nation, they should aim to make the country a superpower, he said.
During the ceremony, Dattatreya awarded degrees to 744 students of batches 2021 to 2023, including 509 female students. He also awarded gold medals to 21 students from various subjects, of which 18 were female.
In the ceremony, he honoured Poonam Suri, president of DAV educational institutions, with an honorary PhD for his remarkable contributions in the field of education.
Dattatreya urged the students to always remember their parents, society, nation, and their university, wherever they go. He emphasised the importance of learning new technologies, advancing, innovating, and conducting new research. The more skilled they become, the more employment opportunities they will have, he said.
Supreme Court Judge Justice Surya Kant was also present at the convocation ceremony.
While addressing the students, he got nostalgic about his student life and shared fond memories of his college. He stated that teachers played a major role in his journey from a village boy to a position where he has been serving the country.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Modi’s urban Naxal remark insult to 3 cr Punjabis: Kejri
After Shah’s statement, Mann dares BJP to topple his govt
Bibhav’s bail petition rejected, to move High Court
RS MP Maliwal alleges threat to life
Prajwal says will appear before SIT on May 31
apologises to his parents, grandfather gowda