Haryana Governor inaugurates MDU building

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, September 3

Governor Bandaru Dattatreya inaugurated the Faculty Development Centre (FDC) at Maharshi Dayanand University (MDU) here today.

He gave away research promotion incentive awards and best research thesis awards to faculty members and researchers of the university.

Dattatreya maintained that cutting-edge researches for human welfare is need of the hour. The teachers must provide an appropriate ecosystem for innovation, research and technology development, he added. He also expressed hope about FDC becoming a facilitator of professional development of the faculty members.

MP Arvind Sharma appreciated the university’s vision and congratulated all the students and the faculty for MDU’s achievements. He also highlighted the role of teachers in the development of society and nation at large.

Prof Rajbir Singh, Vice-Chancellor, highlighting the developmental strides of the university, asserted that MDU has been making rapid progress in academics, research, social outreach, sports and literary and cultural fields.

During the event,19 faculty members were felicitated with research promotion incentive award, 15 members were awarded for extramural research and development projects and 42 researchers received medals and certificates for their research theses.