Haryana Governor lauds yoga institutes

Faridabad, Decenber 10
Speaking at the Om Yoga Sansthan’s silver jubilee function here, Governor Bandaru Dattatreya lauded efforts of yoga institutes in propagating traditional Indian teachings.
