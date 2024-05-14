Haryana Governor’s office yet to get letter from MLAs’ ID

Tribune News Service

Geetanjali Gayatri

Chandigarh, May 13

Nearly a week after three Independent MLAs — Randhir Gollen, Dharam Pal Gonder and Sombir Sangwan — withdrew support to the BJP and extended it to the Congress, the Haryana Governor is yet to receive “their letters” to this effect.

The MLAs, after announcing the decision in Rohtak on May 7, had sent a joint letter to Governor Bandaru Dattatreya. “The letter was sent through email on the evening of May 7. It is not possible that it has not reached him,” an MLA said.

However, sources said since the letter came from an email ID other than that of the MLAs, the Governor’s office was not obliged to entertain it since its veracity was under doubt.

“The MLAs have to either appear in person before the Governor or send such communication through their email IDs. We cannot accept such letters from the IDs of private persons or other parties,” the sources said, adding that they could process the letters only once they were received directly from the MLAs.

“As far as their status is concerned, in our record, the letter they handed over in support of the BJP stands till the time a fresh letter is received from them. So, the BJP government continues to enjoy the support of five of the six Independent MLAs,” an official stated.

Vidhan Sabha sources, too, said they had not received any intimation of withdrawal of support by the MLAs. “Once the Governor House receives such a letter, it will be forwarded to the Vidhan Sabha. We have to verify if the letters are authentic and have not been given under pressure. Only then will the support be considered withdrawn and extended to the other party. The BJP has 40 MLAs and the support of six Independents and one MLA of the Haryana Lokhit Party,” they said.

Meanwhile, the Governor, who is presently out of the state, is expected to return on May 15, after which a clearer picture will emerge since the JJP and Congress have, in separate memorandums, sought a floor test and President’s rule on the grounds that the BJP government “no longer commands a majority in the legislative Assembly”.

Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda said the Governor’s office could ask for a parade of the MLAs or call a session. “It does not matter which email ID the letter went from. They have publically announced their decision,” he said.

